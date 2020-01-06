Who has most assists in Europe's big five leagues this season?

With 12 assists (as well as seven goals of his own), Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is the top provider in Europe's big five leagues this season, while Braga's Brazilian forward Galeno has been the leading provider in UEFA's club competitions.

UEFA.com tracks the form of the continent's leading supply men of the season.



Most assists in Europe's top five domestic leagues in 2019/20



12 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, ENG)

11 Luis Alberto (Lazio, ITA)

11 Thomas Müller (Bayern München, GER)

9 Jadon Sancho (Dortmund, GER)

8 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool, ENG)

8 Islam Slimani (Monaco, FRA)

8 Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig, GER)

7 Dejan Kulusevski (Parma, ITA)

7 Emiliano Buendía (Norwich, ENG)

7 Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP)

7 Heung-Min Son (Tottenham, ENG)

7 Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund, GER)

7 Yoann Court (Brest, FRA)

2018/19: Eden Hazard (Chelsea, ENG) – 15

2017/18: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, ENG) – 16

2016/17: Emil Forsberg (Leipzig, GER) – 19

2015/16: Mesut Özil (Arsenal, ENG) – 19

Galeno laid on six Europa League goals for Braga ©AFP/Getty Images

Most assists in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

6 Galeno (Braga, UEFA Europa League)

5 Hakim Ziyech (Ajax, UEFA Champions League)

4 Corentin Tolisso (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

4 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, UEFA Champions League)

4 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, UEFA Champions League)

4 Uroš Matić (APOEL, UEFA Europa League)

Last updated: 6 January 2020