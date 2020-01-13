Who is new Barcelona coach Quique Setién?

Name: Enrique 'Quique' Setién Solar

Nationality: Spanish

Date of birth: 27/09/1958

Playing career: Real Racing Club, Atlético Madrid, Logroñés, Levante, Spain

Coaching career: Real Racing Club, Poli Ejido, Equatorial Guinea, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas, Real Betis, Barcelona

Setién the player

Setién started out in beach football, representing his country, before making his name as a central midfielder at Real Racing Club. Capped three times, he amassed 12 seasons in two spells with his home-town club, earning the nickname 'El Maestro'. He also won the Spanish Super Cup with Atlético Madrid.

Setién the coach

The 61-year-old has two decades of experience and is a self-confessed disciple of Barça legend Johan Cruyff, playing the kind of possession-based passing style that has become synonymous with the Catalans. The chess fan (Setién has played former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov!) earned rave reviews during a two-year spell at Betis.

Setién left the Seville side last summer, but remains the last visiting coach to record a victory at Camp Nou, a scintillating 4-3 triumph over Barcelona in November 2018. He also chalked up a win against Atlético Madrid last season and bowed out in style at the Bernabéu – condemning Real Madrid to a 2-0 defeat.

Setién at Barcelona

Setién has signed a contract until June 2022 and his first game in charge of Liga leaders Barcelona comes at home to Granada on Sunday. The 2015 UEFA Champions League winners face Napoli in the round of 16 first leg on 26 February.