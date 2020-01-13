Who is new Barcelona coach Quique Setién?

Monday 13 January 2020 by Joseph Walker

Barcelona have named Ernesto Valverde's successor as coach, so who is Quique Setién?

Quique Setién celebrates victory over Real Madrid last season
Name: Enrique 'Quique' Setién Solar
Nationality: Spanish
Date of birth: 27/09/1958

Playing career: Real Racing Club, Atlético Madrid, Logroñés, Levante, Spain
Coaching career: Real Racing Club, Poli Ejido, Equatorial Guinea, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas, Real Betis, Barcelona

Setién the player

Setién started out in beach football, representing his country, before making his name as a central midfielder at Real Racing Club. Capped three times, he amassed 12 seasons in two spells with his home-town club, earning the nickname 'El Maestro'. He also won the Spanish Super Cup with Atlético Madrid.

Setién the coach

The 61-year-old has two decades of experience and is a self-confessed disciple of Barça legend Johan Cruyff, playing the kind of possession-based passing style that has become synonymous with the Catalans. The chess fan (Setién has played former world champions Anatoly Karpov and Garry Kasparov!) earned rave reviews during a two-year spell at Betis.

Setién left the Seville side last summer, but remains the last visiting coach to record a victory at Camp Nou, a scintillating 4-3 triumph over Barcelona in November 2018. He also chalked up a win against Atlético Madrid last season and bowed out in style at the Bernabéu – condemning Real Madrid to a 2-0 defeat.

Setién at Barcelona

Setién has signed a contract until June 2022 and his first game in charge of Liga leaders Barcelona comes at home to Granada on Sunday. The 2015 UEFA Champions League winners face Napoli in the round of 16 first leg on 26 February.

