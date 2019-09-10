Bayern v Crvena zvezda facts

Bayern München bowed out of last season's UEFA Champions League at an uncommonly early stage and their latest European quest kicks off with a home game against a Crvena zvezda side who are in the group stage for the second year in row.

• The German club lost to eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16 – their earliest exit since 2010/11 – and will be seeking to extend a long unbeaten home run in the group stage against opponents who lost all three away games on their debut appearance last season.

Previous meetings

• This is the teams' sixth meeting, and a first since Bayern's 3-2 win in Belgrade in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage, the Munich club twice coming from behind before a Toni Kroos winner four minutes into added time.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Pančev recalls Crvena zvezda's finest hour

• Their most famous fixtures came in the semi-finals of Crvena zvezda's 1990/91 European Cup triumph, the club from what was then Yugoslavia coming from behind to win 2-1 in the Munich first leg thanks to goals from Darko Pančev and Dejan Savićević and holding on in a pulsating second leg in Belgrade to snatch a 2-2 draw – and 4-3 aggregate victory – thanks to a 90th-minute own goal from Bayern's Klaus Augenthaler.

• The 1979/80 UEFA Cup third round tie between the teams had been equally closely fought, Bayern winning 2-0 in the Munich first leg and going through 4-3 overall after rallying from 3-0 down in Belgrade, two Dieter Hoeness goals in four second-half minutes proving crucial.

Form guide

Bayern

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Relive Bayern's European Cup Wins

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points at home, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return, meaning they have won only two of their last six UEFA Champions League matches in Munich (D2 L2).

• In the group stage, however, Bayern have won 14 of their last 15 home matches (D1) and are unbeaten in Munich since a 3-2 home loss against Manchester City on matchday six in December 2013.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

• Bayern have won three of their four European matches at home to Serbian clubs, most recently a 3-1 win against Crvena zvezda's fierce rivals Partizan in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round second leg (6-1 aggregate).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Crvena zvezda earn Serbia's first group win

Crvena zvezda

• European champions in 1991, Crvena zvezda claimed their second successive Serbian league title in 2018/19 and a 29th national championship overall.

• In 2018/19 the Belgrade club reached the group stage from the first qualifying round and went on to finish fourth in their group, although they did claim a first group stage win for Serbia with a 2-0 home defeat of Liverpool on matchday four, Milan Pavkov scoring both goals. Away from home they lost at Paris Saint-Germain (1-6), Liverpool (0-4) and Napoli (1-3).

• This season, Vladan Milojević's side again started their European campaign in the first qualifying round, where they were 2-1 aggregate winners against Sūduva of Lithuania (0-0 a, 2-1 h). They subsequently came through tight ties against HJK Helsinki (2-0 h, 1-2 a) and FC København (1-1 h, 1-1 a, 7-6 pens) before beating Young Boys on away goals in the play-offs (2-2 a, 1-1 h).

• Crvena zvezda have won only three of their last 16 European fixtures (D8 L5) and are eight games without an away victory (D4 L4) since a 2-1 triumph at Spartak Trnava in last season's third qualifying round second leg.

• 'Red Star' won 1-0 away and home against Köln in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stage, their most recent fixtures against a German club. The win in Cologne was their fourth away success against a German club in their 15th fixture (L11).

Links and trivia

• Current assistant coach Nenad Milijaš scored Crvena zvezda's second goal in that 3-2 home defeat by Bayern in 2007.

• International team-mates:

Alphonso Davis & Milan Borjan (Canada)

• Have played in Germany:

Marko Marin (Eintracht Frankfurt youth 1996–2005, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2005–09, Werder Bremen 2009–12)

Miloš Degenek (Stuttgart 2012–15, 1860 München 2015–17)

• Have played together:

Manuel Neuer & Marko Marin (Germany 2009–10)

Thomas Müller & Marko Marin (Germany 2010)