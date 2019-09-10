Shakhtar Donetsk v Manchester City facts

Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester City have been drawn together in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the third season in a row, and the Ukrainian side will hope for a more positive outcome this time round.

• In 2018/19 City won 3-0 in Kharkiv – the first English club to win an away game against Shakhtar – and 6-0 in Manchester, their record UEFA Champions League win although that was subsequently surpassed by the 7-0 defeat of Schalke in the round of 16 second leg.

• City are aiming to reach the knockout stages for the seventh season in a row; Shakhtar have made it to the last 16 in four of their last eight UEFA Champions League appearances, although they missed out 12 months ago.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch City put six past Shakhtar in 2018/19

Previous meetings

• David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva got City's goals at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv on 23 October 2018, ending Shakhtar's seven-game unbeaten record at home to English clubs (W5 D2).

• David Silva also opened the scoring in City's 6-0 home win on matchday four, Gabriel Jesus contributing a hat-trick that included two penalties and Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez completing the scoring. City went through to the round of 16 as group winners, while Shakhtar finished third in the section.

• The teams were paired together for the first time in the 2017/18 group stage, when home sides held the upper hand. City were 2-0 winners in Manchester on matchday two, Kevin De Bruyne and Sterling scoring at the start and end of the second half to secure the points.

• Josep Guardiola's side travelled to Ukraine for their final fixture with a place in the round of 16 already assured, but looking to make it six wins out of six in the section. Instead Shakhtar secured their own place in the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory, goals from Bernard and Ismaily proving enough despite Sergio Agüero's added-time penalty.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Last season: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City

Form guide

Shakhtar

• Shakhtar qualified as winners of the Ukrainian league, claiming the title for the 12th time in 2018/19, when they completed a domestic double for the third season in succession.

• Quarter-finalists in 2010/11, Shakhtar won only one of their six matches in last season's group stage, picking up six points to finish behind City and Lyon in Group F. They picked up only two points at home, drawing with Hoffenheim and Lyon and losing to City, going on to lose 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-2 h, 1-4 a).

• The Donetsk club have lost only two of their last 18 home matches in Europe (W11 D5), although they have not won any of the last four. They have not kept a clean sheet in any of the last nine.

• Shakhtar have got out of their UEFA Champions League group in three of their last six participations.

• A 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim on matchday five last season is Shakhtar's only win in their last nine European matches (D4 L4).

Log in for free to watch the highlights See City's dramatic quarter-final exit last term

Manchester City

• Champions of England for the second season running and sixth overall – four of those titles having come in the last eight years – City also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19, becoming the first English club to win all three domestic trophies in one season.

• This is the Citizens' ninth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 or better in the last six campaigns.

• In 2018/19, City recovered from a matchday one defeat at home to Lyon (1-2) to finish first in Group F ahead of the French club, Shakhtar and Hoffenheim, picking up 13 points. They brushed aside Schalke 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16, but for the second year running lost to English opposition in the quarter-finals, Tottenham eliminating them on away goals after a dramatic 4-4 aggregate draw (0-1 a, 4-3 h).

• Guardiola's side have won eight of their last 15 European matches, home and away – losing six. Away from home it is four wins in seven matches (D1 L2), both defeats coming in England.

• City's record in Ukraine is W2 L2, last season's victory at Shakhtar adding to a 3-1 success at Dynamo Kyiv in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

• City's best UEFA Champions League performance was reaching the 2015/16 semi-finals.

Log in for free to watch the highlights The top ten goals of the 2018/19 Champions League

Links and trivia

• Shakhtar's record European defeat was a 7-0 loss at Guardiola's Bayern München in the 2014/15 round of 16. The Pitmen lost four of their five fixtures against Barcelona when Guardiola was in charge, including the 2009 UEFA Super Cup (0-1); their ten games against clubs coached by the Spaniard makes him their most frequent opponent in European competition.

• Fernandinho was a Shakhtar player between 2005 and 2013 when he left for City, scoring 31 goals in 183 league outings. He was named Ukraine's Premier League player of the year in 2007/08, and amassed six league titles, four Ukrainian Cups and the 2008/09 UEFA Cup.

• Fernandinho's Shakhtar team-mates included Andriy Pyatov, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Taras Stepanenko, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dentinho.

• Oleksandr Zinchenko came through the ranks at Shakhtar but departed for City in July 2016 without making a senior appearance.

• Yevhen Konoplyanka scored in Sevilla's 2-1 defeat at City of Manchester Stadium in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Konoplyanka was also on target against England at Wembley in a 1-1 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw. Sterling and Kyle Walker were unused substitutes.

• International team-mates:

Taison, Ismaily & Fernandinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Brazil)

Andriy Pyatov, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Taras Stepanenko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Bohdan Butko, Mykola Matviyenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Serhiy Bolbat, Júnior Moraes & Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)