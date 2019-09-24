Genk v Napoli facts

Genk will look to regroup on home soil after a heavy matchday one defeat but face a stern challenge in the shape of a Napoli side who began Group E with a victory against the holders.

• While Genk slipped to a 6-2 defeat at Salzburg on matchday one, Napoli claimed the scalp of Liverpool, defeating the English club in southern Italy for the second season running in the group stage.

• This is the teams' first meeting.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Salzburg 6-2 Genk

Form guide

Genk

• The loss at Salzburg means Genk have conceded ten goals in their last two European fixtures, scoring three. It was their heaviest loss in continental competition since a 7-0 defeat at Valencia in the UEFA Champions League group stage in November 2011 – their biggest European defeat.

• Belgian champions for the fourth time in 2018/19, Genk have qualified automatically for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, their previous appearances, in 2002/03 and 2011/12, having both involved at least one qualifying tie.

• The Belgian club are still awaiting their first victory in the UEFA Champions League proper. In 2002/03 they drew four of their six matches but still finished bottom of a section involving Real Madrid, Roma and AEK Athens; eight years later, they drew all three home games but lost all their away matches in a section also including Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia.

• Genk have lost only two of their 11 home UEFA Champions League matches (W4 D5), qualifying included, and are unbeaten in the last five (W2 D3), since a 2-1 loss against Sarajevo in the 2007/08 second qualifying round.

• In 2018/19 Genk won all six qualifying matches to reach the UEFA Europa League group stage – scoring 22 goals in the process – where they finished ahead of Malmö, Beşiktaş and Sarpsborg. Slavia Praha proved too strong in the round of 32, however, the Czech club winning 4-1 at the KRC Genk Arena after a goalless draw in Prague.

• Genk have scored at least once in 30 of their last 31 European matches, the exception the first leg against Slavia last season.

• Genk were unbeaten in 15 home European matches (W12 D3) before losing to Slavia last season.

• This is only Genk's fifth match against an Italian club, with the most recent a 2-0 success at Sassuolo in the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League group stage. The Belgian club had won 3-1 at home; their only other match against Italian visitors in Belgium brought their first home UEFA Champions League defeat, Roma winning 1-0 in the 2002/03 first group stage.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Liverpool

Napoli

• Late goals from Dries Mertens, a penalty, and substitute Fernando Llorente gave Napoli a 2-0 win against holders Liverpool in their first fixture. It was their third success on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League, and a first since 2016/17.

• Serie A runners-up for the second season running in 2018/19, Napoli are in the group stage for the sixth time – all in the last nine seasons. They reached the round of 16 in 2011/12 and 2016/17 but have finished third in their section in the other three campaigns.

• The Partenopei picked up only two points in last season's group stage away from home, and are without a win in seven away matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D2 L5).

• Napoli have won only five of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final (D3 L7) – all those victories coming at the Stadio San Paolo.

• Having finished third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in last season's group stage, Napoli kicked off their UEFA Europa League campaign with a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win against Zürich before edging out Salzburg 4-3 over two legs in the round of 16. They were then eliminated from a second European competition of the season by an English club, however, losing 2-0 away to Arsenal and 1-0 at home in the quarter-finals.

• Napoli have lost their last two away European matches, with a 3-1 success at Zürich last season their only victory in six such fixtures (D2 L3).

• The Naples club have lost two of their three away games against Belgian sides, although the most recent trip brought a 1-0 win at Club Brugge in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UCL matchday one skills showcase

Links and trivia

• Kalidou Koulibaly joined Napoli from Genk in 2014 having made 64 league appearances for the Belgian side over two seasons, winning the 2012/13 Belgian Cup.

• Napoli's Belgian forward Dries Mertens was in the youth ranks at Stade Leuven, Anderlecht and Gent in his homeland, making his senior debut during a loan spell at third division side Eendracht Aalst in 2005/06 before moving abroad the following summer.

• Ianis Hagi played two Serie A games for Fiorentina in 2016/17.

• International team-mates:

Jhon Lucumí & David Ospina (Colombia)