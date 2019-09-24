LOSC v Chelsea facts

LOSC Lille and Chelsea will both look to kick-start their respective UEFA Champions League campaigns as they meet at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in the second round of games.

• While LOSC began Group H with a 3-0 loss at last year's semi-finalists Ajax, Chelsea – UEFA Europa League winners in 2018/19 – went down at home to Valencia, in the process surrendering an unbeaten European record at Stamford Bridge that had lasted for more than three years.

• This is the sides' first meeting, although both have recent experience against teams from their opponents' country.

Form guide

LOSC

• LOSC's first UEFA Champions League group game in seven seasons ended in disappointment on matchday one, Ajax inflicting a tenth loss in their 17 away games in the competition proper (W3 D4).

• Second in Ligue 1 last term, this is LOSC's sixth appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage and their first since 2012/13. Only one of those previous five campaigns has extended into the knockout rounds, in 2006/07; seven years ago they finished bottom of a section including Bayern München, Valencia and BATE Borisov.

• LOSC's most recent foray into continental competition came in 2016/17 and lasted only one tie, Gabala of Azerbaijan running out 2-1 aggregate winners in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-1 a).

• The French club have not won a home European match since a 2-0 defeat of Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League play-offs in August 2012; their record since is D4 L5.

• Les Dogues lost all three home games in their last group appearance, in 2012/13; their last home victory in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final, was a 3-1 defeat of AEK Athens on matchday three in 2006/07. Their subsequent record is D3 L5.

• This is LOSC's first home game against an English club since a goalless draw with Everton in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League group stage; a 3-0 defeat in the return made it one win in their last six matches with Premier League sides, home and away (D1 L4).

• At home, LOSC have won two of their six games against English visitors (D3); the sole defeat was a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League round of 16. That game was held in Lens; LOSC are unbeaten without conceding in their two games against English clubs in their new stadium (W1 D1).

Chelsea

• Ross Barkley missed a late penalty on matchday one as Chelsea returned to the UEFA Champions League after a year away with a 1-0 loss to Valencia – their first European reverse at Stamford Bridge in 11 matches (W7 D4), since a 2-1 loss against another French club, Paris Saint-Germain, in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg.

• Chelsea were also beaten 2-1 in the away leg of that tie with Paris four seasons ago, and have not won in their last four matches against Ligue 1 sides (D2 L2). Their sole success in eight away matches in France (D2 L5) is a 3-0 win at Paris in the 2004/05 group stage.

• Third in last season's Premier League, Chelsea also qualified for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage as the winners of the UEFA Europa League, and are taking part for the 16th time; only once, as holders in 2012/13, have they failed to reach the knockout stages.

• The Blues were UEFA Europa League winners under Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19, beating Arsenal 4-1 in the competition's first all-English final since Tottenham overcame Wolves in the 1972 UEFA Cup. Eden Hazard scored twice at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodríguez also finding the net as Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Europa League title having also triumphed in 2013, their only other appearance in the competition.

• The London club have scored three goals or more in five of their last nine European matches. Their tally of 36 goals in last season's UEFA Europa League was one short of the competition record set by Porto in 2010/11.

• Chelsea were unbeaten in European competition last season, claiming the UEFA Europa League with a record of W12 D3 F36 A10. Before losing to Valencia on matchday one, their last continental defeat had come at Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2018 (0-3), although they did lose on penalties against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in August following a 2-2 draw after 120 minutes in Istanbul.

• Chelsea are undefeated in seven European away matches (W5 D2), and have won ten of their last 19 European away fixtures (D5 L4).

Links and trivia

• Loïc Rémy made 32 Premier League appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2016, helping them win the league and English League Cup in 2014/15. He also played in England for QPR (2013–14), Newcastle (2013/14 loan) and Crystal Palace (2017 loan).

• Have played together:

Renato Sanches & Tammy Abraham (Swansea 2017/18)

• Have also played in England:

José Fonte (Crystal Palace 2007–10, Southampton 2010–17, West Ham 2017–18)

Jérémy Pied (Southampton 2016–18)

Renato Sanches (Swansea 2017/18 (loan))

• Have played in France:

Michy Batshuayi (Marseille 2014–16)

Olivier Giroud (Grenoble 1999–2008, Istres 2007/08 (loan), Tours 2008–10, Montpellier 2010–12)

N'Golo Kanté (Boulogne 2010–13, Caen 2013–15)

César Azpilicueta (Marseille 2010–12)

Kurt Zouma (St-Étienne 2009–14)

• International team-mates:

Jonathan Ikoné & Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kanté, Kurt Zouma (France)

• LOSC coach Christophe Galtier was Alain Perrin's assistant manager at Portsmouth from April to December 2005.

• On 18 June, Jonathan Ikoné scored in France's 2-1 comeback win against England on matchday one of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Tammy Abraham came on during the second half for England, with Mason Mount an unused substitute.