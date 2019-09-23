Galatasaray v Paris facts

Galatasaray will be hoping for a repeat of their first home fixture in last season's UEFA Champions League as they welcome the early Group A leaders Paris Saint-Germain to Istanbul.

• While the Turkish team were held at Club Brugge in their opening game, Paris turned on the style with an impressive dismantling of Real Madrid to take the initiative in the section.

Previous meetings

• Galatasaray have won both previous home matches against Paris, in the 1996/97 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup second round (4-2) and the 2000/01 UEFA Champions League second group stage (1-0).

• Both games in France also ended in home wins; Paris turned round that 1996 tie against Galatasaray – coached then, as now, by Fatih Terim – with a 4-0 success (6-4 aggregate) and also won 2-0 in March 2001. It was the Turkish club who went through to that season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, however, with Paris fourth in Group B; Galatasaray were beaten 5-3 by Real Madrid in the last eight (3-2 h, 0-3 a).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray

Form guide

Galatasaray

• Held 0-0 at Club Brugge on matchday one, Galatasaray are without a win in their last eight European fixtures (D3 L5).

• Galatasaray kicked off their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group campaign with a 3-0 home success against Lokomotiv Moskva, but picked up only one more point in their next five fixtures to finish third behind Porto and Schalke. They then lost to Benfica in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-2 h, 0-0 a).

• The defeat of Lokomotiv is Galatasaray's only win in their last 16 European fixtures (D6 L9).

• The win against Loko ended a run of three successive home 1-1 draws in Europe for Galatasaray, who have won only two of their last 13 continental fixtures in Istanbul, drawing six.

• Galatasaray are unbeaten in their last six home matches against French clubs (W4 D2) and have lost only once against Ligue 1 visitors in Istanbul, a 2-0 reverse against Monaco in the 1993/94 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Turkish champions in 2018/19 for a record 22nd time, Galatasaray qualified for a 16th appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage – one more than all other Turkish teams combined.

• Galatasaray are the only team from Turkey to have reached a European Cup semi-final, in 1989.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Paris 3-0 Real Madrid

Paris

• On matchday one Ángel Di María's two goals helped Paris to a 3-0 defeat of Real Madrid, their fifth matchday one success in their last eight UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven years in 2018/19, and eighth time overall, this is the French side's eighth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Semi-finalists in 1995, Paris have been knocked out in the round of 16 in the last three seasons – having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the four previous campaigns.

• In 2018/19, Paris finished first in a section including eventual champions Liverpool, Napoli and Crvena zvezda, and looked set to reach the quarter-finals after a 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United in the round of 16, only to bow out on away goals following a 3-1 home defeat.

• Paris picked up four points on their travels in Group C last season, losing at Liverpool (2-3) and drawing at Napoli (1-1) before a 4-1 victory at Crvena zvezda on matchday six. They also won 2-0 at Manchester United in the round of 16 first leg but have recorded only four victories in their last ten away UEFA Champions League fixtures (D2 L4).

• The Parisian side have lost three of their four games in Turkey, although they were victorious in their last such encounter, 2-1 at Kayserispor in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup first round first leg, winning by the same aggregate score.

• Paris have won only five of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L5), although they have scored in 25 consecutive games in the competition.

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UCL matchday one skills showcase

Links and trivia

• Steven Nzonzi was a youth player at Paris between 1999 and 2002.

• Have played together:

Steven Nzonzi & Sergio Rico, Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla 2015–18)

Mariano Ferreira & Sergio Rico (Sevilla 2015–17)

Mariano Ferreira & Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla 2016/17)

Jean Michaël Seri, Ryan Babel & Sergio Rico (Fulham 2018/19)

Younès Belhanda & Thilo Kehrer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Schalke 2015/16)

Ryan Donk & Thomas Meunier (Club Brugge 2011–13)

Sofiane Feghouli & Juan Bernat (Valencia 2011–14)

Radamel Falcao & Layvin Kurzawa (Monaco 2013–14)

Radamel Falcao & Abdou Diallo (Monaco 2016/17)

Radamel Falcao & Ander Herrera, Ángel Di María (Manchester United 2014/15)

Radamel Falcao & Kylian Mbappé (Monaco 2016–17)

Yuto Nagatomo & Mauro Icardi (Inter 2013–17)

• Have played in France:

Mariano Ferreira (Bordeaux 2012–15)

Jean-Michaël Seri (Nice 2015–18)

Younès Belhanda (Montpellier 2003–13, Nice 2016/17)

Mario Lemina (Lorient 2013, Marseille 2013–15)

Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse 2016–19)

Sofiane Feghouli (Grenoble 2007–10)

Steven Nzonzi (Amiens 2007–09)

Radamel Falcao (Monaco 2013–14, 2016–19)

• Belhanda (Montpellier 2011/12) and Falcao (Monaco 2016/17) have both won the Ligue 1 title.

• International team-mates:

Fernando Muslera & Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Steven Nzonzi & Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappé (France)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Di María reaction after Paris double

• Nzonzi and Mbappé were part of the victorious France squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

• Paris boss Thomas Tuchel coached Emre Mor at Borussia Dortmund in 2016/17.

• Jimmy Durmaz scored in Sweden's 2-1 win against France in World Cup qualifying on 9 June 2017 in Stockholm; Mbappé was a substitute for the visitors.

• Babel got the Netherlands' goal in a 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss in France on 9 September 2018.

• Falcao scored in Colombia's 3-2 friendly win against France on 23 March 2018.

• Aside from French international Nzonzi, Algerian international Feghouli and Belhanda of Morocco were also born in France.