Tottenham v Bayern facts
Monday 23 September 2019
Article summary
Tottenham let slip a two-goal lead on matchday one and now face a Bayern team who made a smooth start to Group B.
Article top media content
Article body
Tottenham and Bayern München are meeting for the first time in more than 35 years having experienced contrasting fortunes in the first round of Group B games.
• After last season's finalists Spurs had let slip a two-goal lead to draw at Olympiacos, Bayern's latest group campaign began smoothly with a 3-0 victory at home to Crvena zvezda as they assumed early leadership of the section.
Previous meetings
• The most recent of the sides' four fixtures came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, Spurs recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Munich in the third round to go through thanks to a 2-0 home victory – the London club would go on to lift the trophy.
• Bayern had come out on top in the previous season's European Cup Winners' Cup second round tie between the clubs, going through 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 away draw preceded a 4-1 home win in Munich, Paul Breitner scoring in both games.
Form guide
Tottenham
• Spurs looked set to kick off with a victory as goals from Harry Kane (penalty) and Lucas Moura gave them a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos on matchday one – but the Greek side hit back to earn a 2-2 draw.
• Fourth in the 2018/19 Premier League, this is Tottenham's fifth UEFA Champions League campaign, and a fourth successive group stage appearance.
• In last season's competition, Mauricio Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B behind Barcelona, ahead of Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven, via a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on matchday six. Borussia Dortmund were then brushed aside in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-0 a) before dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) took Spurs into a first European Cup final. Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at the Estadio Metropolitano, however, running out 2-0 winners.
• Spurs' record in last season's competition was W6 D2 L5. They lost three of their last four matches, with the success at Ajax in the semi-final second leg their only victory in their last five UEFA Champions League games.
• In last season's group stage, Mauricio Pochettino's side lost 4-2 at home to Barcelona in their first home game, but beat PSV (2-1) and Internazionale (1-0) in the next two.
• The London club have won eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League home matches – including four in a row before the Ajax defeat – losing the other three. They have drawn only once at home in the competition – 0-0 against AC Milan in the 2010/11 round of 16 (1-0 aggregate).
• Tottenham were unbeaten at home to German clubs (W6 D1) before succumbing 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in 2016; they lost their next such match too, to Bayer Leverkusen in November 2016 (0-1), but have won the last two, scoring three goals in beating Dortmund in both the 2017/18 group stage (3-1) and last season's round of 16 first leg (3-0).
• The Lilywhites have won their last four matches against German clubs, home and away, all against Dortmund.
Bayern
• On matchday one Kingsley Coman's diving header gave Bayern a first-half lead against Crvena zvezda, further goals from Robert Lewandowski (80) and Thomas Müller (90+1) wrapping up the win late on.
• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.
• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points away, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.
• In the 2018/19 group stage, Niko Kovač's side won 2-0 at both Benfica and AEK Athens before a 3-3 matchday six draw at Ajax and the first-leg stalemate at Liverpool.
• Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine European away games (W6 D3), scoring at least two goals in each one before drawing a blank at Liverpool. Before winning at Benfica the Munich club had not kept a clean sheet on their UEFA Champions League travels in 14 matches; they have now managed three in the last four.
• Bayern have won only one of their last five games away to English clubs (D2 L2), a 5-1 success against Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg – the third game in a row against the Gunners in which Bayern had scored five goals.
• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.
Links and trivia
• Has played in Germany:
Heung-Min Son (Hamburg 2008–13, Bayer Leverkusen 2013–15)
• Have played in England:
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool 2013–18)
Serge Gnabry (Arsenal 2011–16, West Brom 2015/16 (loan))
Jérôme Boateng (Manchester City 2010/11)
• Coutinho scored in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Tottenham in March 2014, and was also on target in a 1-1 Premier League draw between the sides in April 2016, when Kane scored Spurs' goal.
• Son scored in South Korea's 2-0 win against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, eliminating the reigning world champions; Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller all featured for Germany.
• Kane scored in England's 3-2 friendly win against Neuer and Müller's Germany in 2016, and also got the winner against Ivan Perišić and Croatia in November 2018 as England reached the UEFA Nations League Finals.
• Lewandowski scored for Poland in friendlies against Son's South Korea in both 2011 and 2018, and got a hat-trick in a 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against Christian Eriksen's Denmark in October 2016.
• Eriksen scored one goal and set up three as Denmark beat Lewandowski's Poland 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in September 2017.
• Perišić scored for Croatia in a 2-1 extra-time win in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals against an England team including Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Kane; Perišić was also on target in the final, a 4-2 victory for a France side captained by Hugo Lloris.