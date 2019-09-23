Tottenham v Bayern facts

Tottenham and Bayern München are meeting for the first time in more than 35 years having experienced contrasting fortunes in the first round of Group B games.

• After last season's finalists Spurs had let slip a two-goal lead to draw at Olympiacos, Bayern's latest group campaign began smoothly with a 3-0 victory at home to Crvena zvezda as they assumed early leadership of the section.

Previous meetings

• The most recent of the sides' four fixtures came in the 1983/84 UEFA Cup, Spurs recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Munich in the third round to go through thanks to a 2-0 home victory – the London club would go on to lift the trophy.

• Bayern had come out on top in the previous season's European Cup Winners' Cup second round tie between the clubs, going through 5-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 away draw preceded a 4-1 home win in Munich, Paul Breitner scoring in both games.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham

Form guide

Tottenham

• Spurs looked set to kick off with a victory as goals from Harry Kane (penalty) and Lucas Moura gave them a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos on matchday one – but the Greek side hit back to earn a 2-2 draw.

• Fourth in the 2018/19 Premier League, this is Tottenham's fifth UEFA Champions League campaign, and a fourth successive group stage appearance.

• In last season's competition, Mauricio Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to finish second in Group B behind Barcelona, ahead of Internazionale and PSV Eindhoven, via a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on matchday six. Borussia Dortmund were then brushed aside in the round of 16 (3-0 h, 1-0 a) before dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) took Spurs into a first European Cup final. Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at the Estadio Metropolitano, however, running out 2-0 winners.

• Spurs' record in last season's competition was W6 D2 L5. They lost three of their last four matches, with the success at Ajax in the semi-final second leg their only victory in their last five UEFA Champions League games.

• In last season's group stage, Mauricio Pochettino's side lost 4-2 at home to Barcelona in their first home game, but beat PSV (2-1) and Internazionale (1-0) in the next two.

• The London club have won eight of their last 11 UEFA Champions League home matches – including four in a row before the Ajax defeat – losing the other three. They have drawn only once at home in the competition – 0-0 against AC Milan in the 2010/11 round of 16 (1-0 aggregate).

• Tottenham were unbeaten at home to German clubs (W6 D1) before succumbing 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in 2016; they lost their next such match too, to Bayer Leverkusen in November 2016 (0-1), but have won the last two, scoring three goals in beating Dortmund in both the 2017/18 group stage (3-1) and last season's round of 16 first leg (3-0).

• The Lilywhites have won their last four matches against German clubs, home and away, all against Dortmund.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Bayern 3-0 Crvena zvezda

Bayern

• On matchday one Kingsley Coman's diving header gave Bayern a first-half lead against Crvena zvezda, further goals from Robert Lewandowski (80) and Thomas Müller (90+1) wrapping up the win late on.

• This is Bayern's 23rd UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 24). They have won their section 15 times, although their first-place finish in 2018/19 was their first since 2015/16.

• Twelve months ago Bayern picked up seven points away, and 14 overall, to finish first in Group E ahead of Ajax, Benfica and AEK Athens. They drew 0-0 at Liverpool in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but bowed out after going down 3-1 in the home return.

• In the 2018/19 group stage, Niko Kovač's side won 2-0 at both Benfica and AEK Athens before a 3-3 matchday six draw at Ajax and the first-leg stalemate at Liverpool.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Coutinho on Bayern's winning start

• Bayern are unbeaten in their last nine European away games (W6 D3), scoring at least two goals in each one before drawing a blank at Liverpool. Before winning at Benfica the Munich club had not kept a clean sheet on their UEFA Champions League travels in 14 matches; they have now managed three in the last four.

• Bayern have won only one of their last five games away to English clubs (D2 L2), a 5-1 success against Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg – the third game in a row against the Gunners in which Bayern had scored five goals.

• Champions of Germany for a record 29th time last season – with a landmark seventh successive Bundesliga title – Bayern had reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in seven successive campaigns before losing to Liverpool.

Links and trivia

• Has played in Germany:

Heung-Min Son (Hamburg 2008–13, Bayer Leverkusen 2013–15)

• Have played in England:

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool 2013–18)

Serge Gnabry (Arsenal 2011–16, West Brom 2015/16 (loan))

Jérôme Boateng (Manchester City 2010/11)

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UCL matchday one skills showcase

• Coutinho scored in Liverpool's 4-0 win against Tottenham in March 2014, and was also on target in a 1-1 Premier League draw between the sides in April 2016, when Kane scored Spurs' goal.

• Son scored in South Korea's 2-0 win against Germany in the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage, eliminating the reigning world champions; Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller all featured for Germany.

• Kane scored in England's 3-2 friendly win against Neuer and Müller's Germany in 2016, and also got the winner against Ivan Perišić and Croatia in November 2018 as England reached the UEFA Nations League Finals.

• Lewandowski scored for Poland in friendlies against Son's South Korea in both 2011 and 2018, and got a hat-trick in a 3-2 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory against Christian Eriksen's Denmark in October 2016.

• Eriksen scored one goal and set up three as Denmark beat Lewandowski's Poland 4-0 in World Cup qualifying in September 2017.

• Perišić scored for Croatia in a 2-1 extra-time win in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals against an England team including Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Dele Alli and Kane; Perišić was also on target in the final, a 4-2 victory for a France side captained by Hugo Lloris.