Lokomotiv Moskva v Atlético facts

Lokomotiv Moskva are in buoyant mood following an impressive matchday one victory, but have reason to be wary of Atlético Madrid having never beaten the Spanish side.

• Lokomotiv picked up a welcome – and rare – away victory at Bayer Leverkusen on matchday one, while Atlético rallied from two goals down late on to rescue a draw at home to Juventus.

Previous meetings

• Atlético are unbeaten in their three previous games against Lokomotiv, most recently in the round of 16 in their victorious 2017/18 UEFA Europa League campaign. Saúl Ñíguez, Diego Costa and Koke scored in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Estadio Metropolitano before a 5-1 success at Moscow's Stadion Lokomotiv in which Ángel Correa and Saúl found the net, Maciej Rybus with the sole response for Loko.

• The teams shared a 3-3 draw in Moscow in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage, Peter Odemwingie scoring twice for Lokomotiv and Sergio Agüero doing likewise for Atlético.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moskva

Form guide

Lokomotiv

• The win at Leverkusen was Lokomotiv's first away victory in the UEFA Champions League since a 2-1 win at Galatasaray in the 2002/03 first group stage. Their record between those two victories, qualifying included, was D4 L9.

• Second in last season's Russian Premier League, when they won the Russian Cup for the third time in five years, Lokomotiv are in the group stage for the fifth time overall and the second in successive seasons. Their 2018/19 appearance was their first since 2003/04.

• Last season Loko finished bottom of a section involving Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, losing five games and picking up their only points with a 2-0 home defeat of the Turkish club on matchday five.

• The win against Galatasaray ended Loko's run of six consecutive European defeats – they had won the previous four. That run was the worst losing sequence in Lokomotiv's European history, eclipsing their five successive losses in 2003.

Log in for free to watch the highlights #UCL matchday one skills showcase

• Loko lost at home to Schalke (0-1) and Porto (1-3) before beating Galatasaray in last season's group stage. However, they have still won four of their last six home matches in the UEFA Champions League proper.

• The Schalke defeat ended Lokomotiv's four-match unbeaten run at home in UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final –since a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in March 2003 – and a three-game home winning streak in the competition proper.

• Lokomotiv have won only five of their last 13 European fixtures in Moscow, losing six.

• Lokomotiv have won just two of nine matches against Spanish opposition in Moscow, most famously defeating Real Madrid 2-0 on matchday six of the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League first group stage.

• Their other victory came against Athletic Club in the first leg of the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-1) – the sole time they have avoided defeat in their last six matches at home to Spanish clubs. However, a 1-0 reverse in the Bilbao return knocked Lokomotiv out.

• The win against Athletic is Lokomotiv's sole success in their last 12 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (D2 L9).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Atlético 2-2 Juventus

Atlético

• On matchday one, goals in the final 20 minutes from Stefan Savić and Héctor Herrera helped Atlético fight back from 0-2 down to snatch a draw against Juventus, a result that nevertheless ended their nine-game winning run at home in European matches.

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League group campaign; all but two of the previous nine have extended into the knockout stages.

• In last season's group stage, Atleti won 2-1 at Monaco on matchday one before unexpectedly going down 4-0 at Dortmund on matchday three – their joint heaviest European defeat – and recording a goalless draw at Club Brugge. They bowed out in the round of 16 after a 3-0 second-leg defeat at Juventus, losing 3-2 on aggregate.

• Despite the defeats at Dortmund and Juventus, Atlético have lost only three of their last 11 European away games, although they have also won only three.

• Atlético have lost only three of their last 23 matches in continental competition (W14 D6).

• Atlético have never lost in Russia (W4 D2), winning their last two away matches and picking up three victories in four trips to Moscow.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Savić: Atlético showed fighting spirit

Links and trivia

• Atléti's Šime Vrsaljko and Lokomotiv's Vedran Ćorluka both came through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb and were international team-mates with Croatia.

• Saúl Ñíguez was part of the Spain team for a 3-3 friendly draw against Russia in November 2017. Vladislav Ignatyev, Anton Miranchuk, Aleksei Miranchuk and Fedor Smolov appeared for the hosts with two Smolov goals sandwiched by Aleksei Miranchuk's strike.

• Savić captained Montenegro in a 2-0 away defeat against Russia in UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying in October 2015.

• Herrera provided both assists in Mexico's 2-1 win over Russia in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup; Smolov featured for the hosts.

• Koke missed in the penalty shoot-out between Spain and Russia in the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Substitute Smolov converted Russia's first kick in their 4-3 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

• Have played together:

João Mário & Santiago Arias (Sporting CP, 2011–13)

• International team-mates:

João Mário, Éder & João Félix (Portugal)

Luka Djordjević & Stefan Savić (Montenegro)