Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk facts

A Matchday 3 draw in Ukraine kept Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk level on points in Group C and they now resume their rivalry in Zagreb for a potentially pivotal encounter.

• Both sides might have taken three points at the OSK Metalist Stadion in Kharkiv on 22 October, Yevhen Konoplyanka giving the home side an early lead before goals from Dani Olmo and Mislav Oršić, a penalty, turned the match in Dinamo's favour; Dodô's 75th-minute equaliser earned Shakhtar a draw and ensured the teams go into this game in Croatia level on four points, five behind section leaders Manchester City and four above Atalanta.

Previous meetings

• The sides' only past fixtures before Matchday 3 came in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, Shakhtar winning both matches. The Ukrainian side triumphed 2-0 in the Donetsk first leg, before a 3-1 success in Zagreb.

• Darijo Srna, now Shakhtar's assistant coach, scored the club's opening goal of that tie, with goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov playing all 180 minutes.

Form guide

Dinamo

• An Oršić hat-trick helped Dinamo to a 4-0 defeat of Atalanta in Zagreb in their first Group C game, making the 26-year-old the first player to hit three goals for a Croatian club in a UEFA Champions League group encounter. They then lost 2-0 at Manchester City.

• Dinamo have won only five of their 39 matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage (D6 L28); they suffered six defeats in their most recent participation, in 2016/17. They had lost 11 successive matches, and won only one of 27 (D2 L24) – a 2-1 defeat of Arsenal in Zagreb in September 2015 that ended a 16-year wait for a victory in the competition proper – before beating Atalanta.

• The 2-0 loss at City on Matchday 2 was Dinamo's 13th successive away defeat in the UEFA Champions League group stage, since a 2-2 draw at Marseille on 2 November 1999 – a run of defeats that was ended at Shakhtar.

• Dinamo are unbeaten in nine home European fixtures (W7 D2). A second-leg loss to Young Boys in last season's UEFA Champions League play-offs (1-2) is their only defeat in the last 14 such matches (W10 D3).

• Dinamo claimed their 13th Croatian league title in 14 seasons in 2018/19 – and 20th in all – but their UEFA Champions League campaign came to an early end with a play-off defeat against Young Boys. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, the Zagreb club finished first in their section before getting the better of Viktoria Plzeň in the round of 32, then bowing out after extra time against Benfica in the last 16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

• Nenad Bjelica's side started this season's UEFA Champions League in the second qualifying round, easing past Georgia's Saburtalo 5-0 on aggregate (2-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 5-1 victory over two games against Ferencváros of Hungary (1-1 h, 4-0 a). They then overcame Rosenborg in the play-offs, winning 2-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in Norway.

• The Zagreb club have never beaten Ukrainian opposition in UEFA competition, home or away (D3 L8); they have been defeated in four of the five home games, the exception a 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League group stage secured by an Ivan Krstanović penalty five minutes into added time that ended Dinamo's 11-match losing streak in the competition proper.

• This is Dinamo's seventh UEFA Champions League group campaign overall, and fifth in nine seasons. They have failed to qualify from the group stage in all six previous attempts. In fact, 2018/19 marked the first time in 14 UEFA club competition group stage campaigns – including eight in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League – that the Croatian club had made it through to the next phase.

Shakhtar

• Beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in Kharkiv on Matchday 1, Shakhtar came from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta in their first away fixture, substitute Manor Solomon scoring the winning goal five minutes into added time.

• Shakhtar have won only two of their last ten UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L4).

• The Donetsk club picked up four points away from home in last season's group stage; the win at Atalanta was only their third in their last 13 away UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final (D2 L8).

• Quarter-finalists in 2010/11, Shakhtar won only one of their six matches in last season's group stage, collecting six points to finish behind Manchester City and Lyon in Group F. They then went down 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-2 h, 1-4 a).

• Shakhtar have got out of their UEFA Champions League group in three of their last six participations.

• The Pitmen's 2008 games against Dinamo were their only contests against a Croatian club before this season.

• Shakhtar qualified as winners of the Ukrainian league, claiming the title for the 12th time in 2018/19, when they completed a domestic double for the third season in succession.

Links and trivia

• Shakhtar assistant coach Srna won a record 134 caps for Croatia, scoring 22 goals. As a player with Hajduk Split, he won the Croatian league title in 2001 and the domestic cup in 2000 and 2003.

• Current Shakhtar coach Luís Castro worked with Dinamo's Ivo Pinto in Porto's youth teams between 2008 and 2011.