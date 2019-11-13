Slavia Praha v Inter facts

Having picked up two creditable away draws, including at Internazionale on Matchday 1, Slavia Praha now need a first Group F victory as the Italian club come to the Czech Republic.

• Only a Nicolò Barella goal two minutes into added time denied Slavia victory at Inter in the first round of games, Peter Olayinka having given the visitors a 63rd-minute lead. Slavia have picked up only one more point, although that came from another notable away display at Barcelona on Matchday 4 (0-0), and will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Inter or if Borussia Dortmund beat Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the section's other Matchday 5 game.

• Inter are third on four points, behind Barcelona (eight) and Dortmund (seven). The Nerazzurri will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose in Prague.

Form guide

Slavia

• Having been denied their first ever away win in the UEFA Champions League group stage at San Siro on Matchday 1, Slavia were subsequently beaten at home by Dortmund (0-2) and Barcelona (1-2), although they claimed an unexpected 0-0 draw at Barcelona last time out.

• Champions of the Czech Republic for the second time in three years last season – their 18th domestic title – and also Czech Cup winners, completing their first double in the Czech Republic, Slavia successfully negotiated the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds for only the second time. Since their sole previous group appearance 12 years ago – when they finished third in their section behind Arsenal and Sevilla – the Prague club have lost in the preliminary rounds four times.

• Last season Slavia were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Dynamo Kyiv in the third qualifying round (1-1 h, 0-2 a). Moving into the UEFA Europa League group stage, Jindřich Trpišovský's side finished second behind Zenit in their section and went on to get the better of Genk and Sevilla in the knockout rounds before losing 5-3 to eventual champions Chelsea over two games (0-1 h, 3-4 a) in the quarter-finals.

• Slavia entered this season's UEFA Champions League in the play-offs, where they beat Romania's CFR Cluj 1-0 both home and away. Before that tie, they had won only one of their last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League (D7 L7).

• The Prague club picked up five points in their only previous UEFA Champions League group campaign, in 2007/08, four of them against Steaua București (2-1 h, 1-1 a); they also drew 0-0 at home against Arsenal.

• Slavia have lost only three of their last ten home European matches (W4 D3), although those defeats have come in their last four contests; they kept a clean sheet in five of those ten games.

• Slavia won three of their first four home matches against Italian visitors, but those have proved their only successes in 13 such contests, home and away (D3 L7). The Matchday 1 draw at Inter extended their winless run to six games (D3 L3), with their last two fixtures in Prague, against Fiorentina in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round and Genoa in the UEFA Europa League group stage the following season, both ending goalless.

Inter

• After being held by Slavia, Inter were beaten 2-1 at Barcelona to make it four European fixtures without a win (D2 L2), with only two goals scored in that sequence. A 2-0 home defeat of Dortmund on Matchday 3 is their sole success in their last eight UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L4); they were beaten 3-2 in Germany in their last game after surrendering a two-goal half-time lead.

• Fourth in Serie A in 2018/19, Inter are the last Italian team to win the UEFA Champions League, in 2010 – their third European Cup triumph, and first in 45 years.

• This is the 13th time Inter have been in the group stage – last season was their first appearance since 2011/12.

• In 2018/19 Inter won their first two fixtures, against Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven, but picked up only two more points to lose out to Spurs on head-to-head record and finished third in Group B, which was won by Barcelona. Moving into the UEFA Europa League, they knocked out Rapid Wien in the round of 32 (1-0 a, 4-0 h) but lost 1-0 in the home second leg, and on aggregate, against Eintracht Frankfurt in the last 16.

• The Nerazzurri have won only two of their last 14 European away fixtures (D4 L8) – last season's 2-1 win at PSV in the UEFA Champions League group stage and the UEFA Europa League round of 32 victory in Vienna – and lost eight of their last 11.

• Inter have won two of their five matches against Czech clubs, home and away (D2 L1). Away from home they won 1-0 at Dukla Praha in the 1986/87 UEFA Cup third round but were beaten 3-1 at Sparta Praha in the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League group stage.

• Last season was the first time in nine UEFA Champions League campaigns Inter had failed to progress from their group.

Links and trivia

• Josef Hušbauer played twice in Serie A for Cagliari in 2014/15, when he spent the second part of the season on loan at the Italian club.

• Jakub Hromada played at youth level for Juventus (2012–2015), Genoa (2014, loan), Sampdoria (2015) and Pro Vercelli (2015, loan).

• Have played together:

Josef Hušbauer & Nicolò Barella (Cagliari 2015)