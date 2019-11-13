Barcelona v Dortmund facts

Group F leaders Barcelona were held to a frustrating home draw last time out but can put that behind them by qualifying for the round of 16 – although second-placed Borussia Dortmund stand in their way, and could also seal their place in the knockout stages on Matchday 5.

• The teams played out a 0-0 draw in Germany on Matchday 1, although Barcelona only escaped with a point thanks to Marc-André ter Stegen's penalty save from Marco Reus.

• Unbeaten Barça have eight points, one more than Dortmund, with Internazionale on four and Slavia Praha, who host the Italian club on Matchday 5, on two. Barcelona will be through if they beat Dortmund, if both games are drawn, or if Slavia beat Inter, and will clinch first place with a win; Dortmund will be through if they beat Barcelona.

Previous meetings

• The sides had met in only two UEFA matches before this season, in the 1997 UEFA Super Cup – although the games took place in early 1998 – which UEFA Cup Winners' Cup holders Barcelona won 3-1 on aggregate.

• First-leg goals from Luis Enrique and Rivaldo, the latter a penalty, earned the Spanish side a 2-0 victory at the Camp Nou, Giovanni extending that advantage six minutes into the return at the Westfalenstadion; a 64th-minute Jörg Heinrich goal was all Dortmund, then reigning UEFA Champions League winners, could muster in return.

Form guide

Barcelona

• The Spanish side came from behind to beat Inter 2-1 at the Camp Nou in their second fixture, and won by the same scoreline at Slavia Praha on Matchday 3 before the Czech champions held out for a goalless draw at the Camp Nou in the fourth round of matches.

• The draw against Slavia was the first time Barcelona had failed to score at home in the UEFA Champions League group stage since another goalless draw, against Benfica on Matchday 6 of the 2012/13 competition.

• Barcelona are unbeaten in 34 UEFA Champions League home matches, a run that started in September 2013 (W30 D4); the 5-1 defeat of Lyon in last season's round of 16 second leg eclipsed the previous competition record of 29 set by Bayern München between March 1998 and April 2002.

• Barcelona have won their last three matches against German clubs at the Camp Nou, scoring nine goals and conceding only one, and 13 of the last 14; the exception was a 0-3 loss to Bayern München in the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg (0-7 aggregate). Most recently, they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-0 in the 2016/17 group stage, Lionel Messi opening the scoring.

• Spanish champions for the 26th time in 2018/19, their fourth title in five years, this is Barcelona's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, a competition record they share with Real Madrid. They last failed to qualify from their group in 2000/01 and have reached the round of 16 or better for the last 15 seasons, winning their group in each of the last 12.

• In 2018/19, Barcelona finished first ahead of Tottenham, Inter and PSV Eindhoven in Group B, picking up 14 points – seven of them at home. They eased past Lyon in the last 16 (0-0 a, 5-1 h) and Manchester United in the quarter-finals (1-0 a, 3-0 h) before a 3-0 first-leg victory against Liverpool in the last four, only for the English club to turn the tables in stunning style at Anfield (0-4).

• Defeat on Merseyside ended Barcelona's 11-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League (W8 D3). They have lost only two of their last 27 UEFA Champions League fixtures (W16 D9).

• Barcelona have been European champions on five occasions, most recently in 2015.

Dortmund

• Dortmund have won only three of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L4), including two this season; a 2-0 success at Slavia on Matchday 2 and a 3-2 home defeat of Inter last time out. Those are the only two of their last six matches in the competition in which they have scored; they were beaten 2-0 at Inter in their other away fixture.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have reached the round of 16 in five of their last six participations.

• In last season's group stage, Lucien Favre's side won at Club Brugge (1-0) and Monaco (2-0) either side of a 2-0 loss at Atlético Madrid that featured the only goals scored against them in their six matches. Dortmund conceded the fewest goals in the group stage (two) and kept the most clean sheets (five), but got no further than the last 16, losing both legs against Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h).

• Dortmund have managed only three victories in their last 14 European away matches (D4 L7), although all of those wins have come in their last six matches (L3) – and all in the UEFA Champions League.

• Defeat at Atlético last season extended Dortmund's poor run of results in Spain. They have won just once in 15 previous visits (D5 L9) and have lost four of their last five matches there. The solitary success was a 1-0 victory at Atlético in the 1996/97 UEFA Champions League group stage, courtesy of a Stefan Reuter goal – the season they went on to lift the trophy.

• The home win against Atlético on Matchday 3 in 2018/19 is Dortmund's only victory in seven matches against Liga clubs, home and away (D3 L3).

Links and trivia

• Ousmane Dembélé made 32 Bundesliga appearances, scoring six times, for Dortmund in 2016/17 before joining Barcelona.

• Have also played in Germany:

Marc-André ter Stegen (Borussia Mönchengladbach 2011–14)

Arturo Vidal (Bayer Leverkusen 2007–11, Bayern München 2015–18)

Ivan Rakitić (Schalke 2007–11)

• Paco Alcácer scored ten goals in 37 Liga appearance for Barcelona between 2016 and 2018, winning the domestic double in 2017/18 in addition to the Copa del Rey the previous season.

• International team-mates:

Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Marco Reus, Nico Schulz & Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany)

Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba & Paco Alcácer (Spain)

Nélson Semedo & Raphaël Guerreiro (Portugal)