Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk facts

Manchester City's winning run in this season's UEFA Champions League was ended on Matchday 4, but Josep Guardiola's side are nevertheless within touching distance of the last 16 as they welcome a Shakhtar Donetsk side who suffered a chastening defeat on their last visit to Manchester.

• This is the third successive season in which the teams have been drawn together in the UEFA Champions League group stage, with City enjoying much the better of the previous encounters – including a 3-0 win in Kharkiv on Matchday 1 this season thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez, İlkay Gündoğan and Gabriel Jesus.

• City have ten points, five more than both Shakhtar and Dinamo Zagreb with Atalanta on one. The English club will therefore be through if they avoid defeat against Shakhtar or if Dinamo do not beat Atalanta in Group C's other Matchday 5 fixture. City will be confirmed in first place if they win, or if they draw and Dinamo do not win.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City

• Shakhtar will qualify with a win if Dinamo lose to Atalanta, due to Shakhtar's head-to-head away goals superiority over Dinamo.

Previous meetings

• Matchday 1 made it four wins in five matches against Shakhtar for City, who have scored 12 goals without conceding in the last three games between the clubs.

• David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva got City's goals at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv on 23 October 2018, ending Shakhtar's seven-game unbeaten record at home to English clubs (W5 D2).

• David Silva also opened the scoring in City's 6-0 home win on Matchday 4 last season, Jesus contributing a hat-trick that included two penalties and Raheem Sterling and Mahrez completing the scoring. City went through to the round of 16 as group winners, while Shakhtar finished third in the section.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2018/19 highlights: Manchester City 7-0 Shakhtar

• The teams were paired together for the first time in the 2017/18 group stage, when home sides held the upper hand. City were 2-0 winners in Manchester on Matchday 2, second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Sterling securing the points.

• Guardiola's side travelled to Ukraine for their final fixture with a place in the round of 16 already assured, but looking to make it six wins out of six in the section. Instead Shakhtar secured their own place in the knockout stages with a 2-1 victory, goals from Bernard and Ismaily proving enough despite Sergio Agüero's added-time penalty.

Form guide

Manchester City

• City followed up their opening win at at Shakhtar with home victories against Dinamo (2-0) and Atalanta (5-1), the latter then ending their four-game winning streak in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-1 draw in Italy. City have scored 25 goals in their last eight UEFA Champions League matches; since losing at home to Lyon on Matchday 1 last season (1-2) their record is W10 D2 L1 with 40 goals scored and 12 conceded.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 4: Atalanta 1-1 Manchester City

• In 2018/19, City recovered from that defeat at home to Lyon to finish first in Group F ahead of the French club, Shakhtar and Hoffenheim, picking up 13 points. They brushed aside Schalke 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16, but for the second year running lost to English opposition in the quarter-finals, Tottenham eliminating them on away goals after a dramatic 4-4 aggregate draw (0-1 a, 4-3 h).

• Guardiola's side have won 11 of their last 19 European matches, home and away, losing six. They have won their last six home games, scoring 26 goals and conceding five.

• City have won three of their four home matches against Ukrainian visitors without conceding, the exception a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (3-1 aggregate). No Ukrainian side has therefore found the net at the City of Manchester Stadium.

• This is the Citizens' ninth UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have reached the round of 16 or better in the last six campaigns.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta

• The 6-0 defeat of Shakhtar last season was City's record win in UEFA competition; they quickly surpassed that with a 7-0 defeat of Schalke in the round of 16 second leg. They scored 20 goals in their five home games in 2018/19.

• City's best UEFA Champions League performance was reaching the 2015/16 semi-finals.

• Champions of England for the second season running and sixth overall – four of those titles having come in the last eight years – City also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup in 2018/19, becoming the first English club to win all three domestic trophies in one season.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Shakhtar

• Shakhtar have mounted stirring comebacks in both away games so far. On Matchday 2 they came from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta, substitute Manor Solomon scoring the decisive goal five minutes into added time. They then scored twice in added time, through Júnior Moraes and a Tetê penalty, to salvage a 3-3 draw at Dinamo Zagreb in their most recent fixture having been held 2-2 at home by the Croatian club.

• Shakhtar have won only two of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D5 L4).

• The Donetsk club picked up four points away from home in last season's group stage; the win at Atalanta was only their third in their last 14 away UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final (D3 L8).

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb

• Quarter-finalists in 2010/11, Shakhtar won only one of their six matches in last season's group stage, collecting six points to finish behind City and Lyon in Group F. They then went down 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (2-2 h, 1-4 a).

• Shakhtar have got out of their UEFA Champions League group in three of their last six participations.

• The Pitmen have lost on seven of their eight trips to England, avoiding defeat only on their second visit, a 1-1 draw at Tottenham in a round of 32 second leg during their victorious UEFA Cup campaign of 2008/09 (3-1 aggregate). In those seven defeats, Shakhtar scored six goals and conceded 22.

• Shakhtar qualified as winners of the Ukrainian league, claiming the title for the 12th time in 2018/19, when they completed a domestic double for the third season in succession.

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2018/19 group stage: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City

Links and trivia

• Shakhtar's record European defeat was a 7-0 loss at Guardiola's Bayern München in the 2014/15 round of 16. The Pitmen lost four of their five fixtures against Barcelona when Guardiola was in charge, including the 2009 UEFA Super Cup (0-1); their 12 games against clubs coached by the Spaniard make him their most frequent opponent in European competition.

• Fernandinho was a Shakhtar player between 2005 and 2013 when he left for City, scoring 31 goals in 183 league outings. He was named Ukraine's Premier League player of the year in 2007/08, and amassed six league titles, four Ukrainian Cups and the 2008/09 UEFA Cup.

• Fernandinho's Shakhtar team-mates included Andriy Pyatov, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Taras Stepanenko, Taison, Alan Patrick and Dentinho.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Matchday 2: Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

• Oleksandr Zinchenko was initially a Shakhtar trainee, but left the club in 2014 without making a senior appearance. He signed for City in July 2016 following a spell with Russian side Ufa.

• Yevhen Konoplyanka scored in Sevilla's 2-1 defeat at City of Manchester Stadium in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Konoplyanka was also on target against England at Wembley in a 1-1 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying draw. Sterling and Kyle Walker were unused substitutes.

• International team-mates:

Fernandinho, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus & Taison, Ismaily (Brazil)

Oleksandr Zinchenko & Andriy Pyatov, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Taras Stepanenko, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Bohdan Butko, Mykola Matviyenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Serhiy Bolbat, Júnior Moraes (Ukraine)