Juventus v Atlético facts

Juventus will be looking for a repeat of last season's dominant home success against Atlético Madrid when the teams meet on Matchday 5, with the visitors looking to join their hosts in the round of 16.

• Although Juve let slip a two-goal lead – thanks to strikes from Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi – at Atlético in the opening round of games, Stefan Savić and Héctor Herrera salvaging a point in the last 20 minutes, the Italian side secured qualification on Matchday 4 with their third successive victory in the UEFA Champions League.

• While Juve have ten points, Atlético are three behind in second place, four points ahead of both Lokomotiv Moskva and Bayer Leverkusen, who meet in Moscow. Juve will be confirmed in first place if they beat Atlético, while the Spanish club will be through if they win, or if both Matchday 5 games are drawn.

Previous meetings

• Juve ended Atlético's interest in last season's competition with a remarkable second-leg comeback in Turin in the round of 16. Late goals from José María Giménez and Diego Godín in Madrid had put Diego Simeone's side in control of the tie, only for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus to turn it round on home soil thanks to a hat-trick from Atleti's old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo.

• The sides were also paired together in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage, when an Arda Turan goal gave Atlético a 1-0 win at their former home, the Vicente Calderón. Koke and Saúl Ñíguez were in the Atlético side, with Jan Oblak and Giménez unused replacements; Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini – who is not in this season's UEFA Champions League squad – and Leonardo Bonucci played for Juventus.

• The second game in Turin ended goalless, a result that meant Atlético finished first in the section and Juve second, though it was the Italian side that went on to reach that season's final.

Form guide

Juventus

• Having let slip that two-goal lead at Atlético, Juventus made no such mistake in their second fixture, overcoming Leverkusen 3-0 in Turin. They then beat Lokomotiv 2-1 home and away, but have still now won just four of their last nine UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L3).

• In 2018/19, under Allegri, Juve finished first in Group H ahead of Manchester United, Valencia and Young Boys, picking up 12 points. After turning round their tie against Atlético in the round of 16 (0-2 a, 3-0 h), they drew 1-1 at Ajax in the first leg of their quarter-final only to bow out following a 2-1 home defeat.

• Juventus won three of their five home games in last season's UEFA Champions League, beating Young Boys (3-0) and Valencia (1-0) in the group stage and Atlético in the last 16, but lost the other two matches, against Manchester United on Matchday 4 and Ajax in the quarter-final second leg (both 1-2). It is the only time Juventus have ever lost more than one home game in a European campaign.

• Before losing to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 quarter-final first leg (0-3), Juve were unbeaten in 27 home matches in UEFA competition (W16 D11), dating back to a 2-0 reverse against Bayern München in April 2013. They have still lost only four of their 40 European matches at the Juventus Stadium (W24 D12), although three of those defeats have come in their last eight matches.

• Juve have won four of their last six matches against Spanish clubs, home and away. That 2018 defeat by Madrid is the Bianconeri's only loss in their last 12 home matches against Liga visitors (W7 D4).

• Champions of Italy for a record eighth season in a row in 2018/19, this is Juve's 20th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the last 16 or better in 16 of the previous 19.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

Atlético

• Having fought back to draw with Juve on Matchday 1, Matchday 2 proved more straightforward for Diego Simeone's side, thanks to a 2-0 success at Lokomotiv. Leverkusen were then beaten 1-0 in Madrid, but turned the tables on Atlético with a 2-1 victory in Germany last time out.

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League group campaign; all but two of the previous nine have extended into the knockout stages.

• In last season's group stage, Atleti won 2-1 at Monaco on Matchday 1 before unexpectedly going down 4-0 at Dortmund on Matchday 3 – their joint heaviest European defeat – and recording a goalless draw at Club Brugge. They bowed out in the round of 16 with that 3-2 aggregate defeat by Juventus.

• Atlético have lost four of their last 13 European away games, winning four, although three of those defeats have come in their last five matches (W1 D1).

• Atlético have lost only four of their last 26 matches in continental competition (W16 D6).

• Last season's defeat in Turin ended Atlético's ten-match unbeaten run against Italian sides, home and away (W8 D2); they had won two and drawn two of their previous four away matches against Serie A sides.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Links and trivia

• Atlético coach Simeone played for Pisa, Internazionale and Lazio in Italy. He helped Juventus lift the Serie A title in May 2002 when he scored in Lazio's 4-2 final-day win against Inter, indirectly allowing the Bianconeri to leapfrog Inter at the summit.

• Álvaro Morata played for Juventus between 2014 and 2016, scoring 27 goals in 93 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri including in both legs of the semi-final and the final of the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League.

• Ronaldo played for Atleti's city rivals Real Madrid – where he is the all-time leading scorer – between 2009 and 2018, scoring 311 Liga goals in 292 appearances and winning four UEFA Champions League titles. He scored in the 2014 defeat of Atlético and converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out two years later, also hitting a first-leg hat-trick in the 2017 semi-final. Ronaldo faced Atlético 31 times in all competitions for Madrid, scoring 22 goals (W14 D9 L8).

• Have also played in Spain:

Danilo (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Sami Khedira (Real Madrid 2010–15)

• Khedira was in the Madrid side that beat Atlético in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League final.

• Have played in Italy:

Stefan Savić (Fiorentina 2012–15)

Šime Vrsaljko (Genoa 2013/14, Sassuolo 2014–16, Internazionale 2018/19 (loan))

Antonio Adán (Cagliari 2014)

• Adán made only two appearances for Cagliari, both in January 2014; the second was a 4-1 home defeat against Juventus.

• Oblak was in the Benfica side that lost on penalties to Sevilla in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League final at the Juventus Stadium.

• Thomas Lemar and Matuidi were both part of France's victorious FIFA 2018 World Cup squad.

• International team-mates:

Rodrigo Bentancur & José María Giménez (Uruguay)

Alex Sandro, Douglas Costa, Danilo & Felipe Augusto (Brazil)

Juan Cuadrado & Santiago Arias (Colombia)

Gonzalo Higuaín, Paulo Dybala & Ángel Correa (Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo & João Félix (Portugal)

• Have played together:

Juan Cuadrado & Diego Costa (Chelsea 2015)

Federico Bernardeschi & Stefan Savić (Fiorentina 2014/15)

Cristiano Ronaldo & Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid 2010–14, 2016/17)

Sami Khedira & Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid 2010–14)

Alex Sandro, Danilo & Héctor Herrera (Porto 2013–15)

• Kieran Trippier was in the Tottenham team beaten 2-1 by Juventus at Wembley in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (2-3 aggregate), Higuaín and Dybala getting the goals.