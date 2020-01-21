Dortmund v Paris facts

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will be seeking to put recent round of 16 disappointments behind them when they meet in the first leg of their tie in this season's UEFA Champions League.

• While Paris have lost in the last 16 in each of the last three seasons, Dortmund were beaten at this stage in 2018/19 and have not reached the quarter-finals since 2016/17 – the year after Paris's most recent last-eight appearance.

• This season, Paris won five of their six games to finish five points clear at the top of Group A, while Dortmund reached the round of 16 as Group F runners-up.

• The tie pits Paris coach Thomas Tuchel against his former club.

Previous meetings

• The teams' only past fixtures came in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage, when both games ended all square. An 87th-minute goal from Paris substitute Clément Chantôme cancelled out Nuri Şahin's penalty opener for Dortmund five minutes into the second half on Matchday 3. The game at the Parc des Princes two weeks later finished goalless.

• Paris finished top of the section on 12 points, with Dortmund eliminated after finishing third on nine. The French club went on to reach the round of 16, losing to Benfica.

Form guide

Dortmund

• Dortmund picked up ten points in this season's group stage to finish second behind Barcelona (14 points) in Group F, booking their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 home win against Slavia Praha on Matchday 6. Seven of their points came at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, where they also beat Internazionale (3-2) and draw with Barça (0-0); away from home they lost at Inter (0-2) and Barcelona (1-3) having opened with a 2-0 success at Slavia.

• Dortmund have won only four of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L5), including three this season.

• Despite two victories in their own stadium in both this season's group stage and the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, Dortmund have won only five of their last 13 European home matches (D3 L5).

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have now reached the round of 16 in six of their last seven participations.

• In last season's round of 16, Dortmund went down 4-0 on aggregate to Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h). That gave the German club a record of W3 L2 at this stage of the competition.

• The German club have won only one of their last eight knockout phase matches in UEFA competition (D2 L5), 3-2 at home to Atalanta in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg.

• Dortmund's record in two-legged knockout ties against French clubs is W3 L2; having won the first three ties they have lost the last two, most recently against Monaco in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (2-3 h, 1-3 a).

• Monaco also provided the opposition for Dortmund's most recent matches with a Ligue 1 side, in last season's group stage; the German club won 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Paco Alcácer and Marco Reus, and 2-0 away through Raphaël Guerreiro's double.

• Dortmund were unbeaten in their first six home games against French clubs (W3 D3) but have lost two of the last four matches, winning the other two.

Paris

• Paris won all but one of their six games in this season's group stage, dropping points only in a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid on Matchday 5. They beat the Spanish side 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in the opening round of fixtures, and twice defeated Club Brugge (5-0 a, 1-0 h) and Galatasaray (1-0 a, 5-0 h).

• Tuchel's side have the best defensive record in this season's UEFA Champions League having conceded only twice, both goals against Madrid.

• Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven years in 2018/19, and eighth time overall, this is the French side's eighth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Semi-finalists in 1995, Paris have been knocked out in the round of 16 in the last three seasons having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the four previous campaigns.

• In 2018/19, Paris looked set to reach the last eight after a 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United in the round of 16, but bowed out on away goals following a 3-1 home defeat.

• That gave Paris the round of 16 record W4 L3.

• Paris have won nine of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches (D1 L2) and have now scored in 30 consecutive games in the competition.

• The French side have also been victorious in six of their last 11 away UEFA Champions League fixtures (D2 L3) and had won four in a row before drawing at Madrid in their most recent away game.

• Paris have won both their previous two-legged knockout ties against German clubs, defeating Wolfsburg in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 32 (2-0 h, 3-1 a) and Bayer Leverkusen in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4-0 a, 2-1 h).

• Paris's last trip to Germany brought a 3-1 defeat at Bayern Munchen on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, ending a run of five succesive wins against German clubs, home and away.

• That was Paris's fourth defeat in Germany; they have won three of their other four games there, with that 2010 result at Dortmund their only draw.

Links and trivia

• Tuchel was Dortmund coach between June 2015 and May 2017, winning the German Cup in 2016/17.

• Abdou Diallo joined Paris from Dortmund last summer, making 28 Bundesliga appearances in his only season with BVB. He spent 2017/18 at Mainz.

• Dan-Axel Zagadou joined Paris aged 12 in 2011, staying with the club for six years before signing for Dortmund; he spent 2016/17, his final campaign with Paris, in the B team.

• Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was in charge of French side Nice between 2016 and 2018, guiding the club to third place in Ligue 1 in 2016/17 – their highest final placing for 40 years. His record against Paris was W1 D1 L2.

• Have also played in Germany:

Juan Bernat (Bayern München 2014–18)

Thilo Kehrer (Schalke 2012–18)

Julian Draxler (Schalke 2001–15, Wolfsburg 2015–17)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Hamburg 2004–11, Nürnberg 2009/10 (loan), Mainz (2011–14), Schalke (2014–17)

• Choupo-Moting scored in Schalke's 2-1 derby defeat of Dortmund in 2014/15 having also found the net against BVB for Mainz in 2013/14 (1-3).

• Draxler scored in Schalke's 2-1 win against Dortmund in 2012/13.

• A Kehrer goal earned Schalke a 1-1 draw against Dortmund in 2016/17.

• Have played in France:

Thorgan Hazard (Lens 2007–12)

Raphaël Guerreiro (Caen 2012/13, Lorient 2013–16)

• Have played together:

Mario Götze & Juan Bernat (Bayern München 2014–16)

Mats Hummels & Juan Bernat (Bayern München 2016–18)

Achraf Hakimi & Keylor Navas (Real Madrid 2017/18)

Paco Alcácer & Neymar (Barcelona 2016/17)

• Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Monaco's 3-2 first-leg win at Dortmund in 2017, and was also on target in the return, when Reus got the Dortmund goal (1-3).

• International team-mates:

Mario Götze, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Marco Reus & Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler (Germany)

Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel & Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

Paco Alcácer & Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera (Spain)

• Two Edinson Cavani goals helped Uruguay to a 2-1 win against Guerreiro's Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

• Guerreiro was in the Portugal side that beat France in the UEFA EURO 2016 final at the Stade de France in St-Denis, playing 120 minutes in a 1-0 victory.