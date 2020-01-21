Tottenham v Leipzig facts

Tottenham Hotspur's third successive appearance in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 brings a first meeting with Leipzig, who are making their debut at this stage of the competition.

• Spurs were runners-up last season and booked their return to the knockout rounds by finishing second in Group B before Christmas. Leipzig, meanwhile, are in the UEFA Champions League for the second time and, unlike their 2017/18 debut, extended this season's campaign into the knockout rounds as the winners of Group G.

• Leipzig are one of two teams to be making their last-16 debut in 2019/20, alongside Atalanta.

Form guide

Tottenham

• Spurs finished six points clear in second place in Group B despite losing both games against Bayern München, who ended with maximum points. Tottenham picked up only one point from their first two matches, a 2-2 draw at Olympiacos preceding a 7-2 home defeat by Bayern – the first time they had conceded seven goals at home in their 137-year history – but recovered in style with a 5-0 home win against Crvena zvezda, their biggest win in the UEFA Champions League.

• The 4-0 victory in the Belgrade return on Matchday 4 was also Tottenham's record away success in the competition, before a last-16 place was secured as Spurs, in José Mourinho's first European match since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager, came from two goals down to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in the fifth round of matches. The group campaign ended with a 3-1 loss in Munich.

• In last season's UEFA Champions League, Pochettino's side recovered from taking one point from their first three games to reach the round of 16, where Borussia Dortmund were brushed aside (3-0 h, 1-0 a). Dramatic away-goal victories against both Manchester City (1-0 h, 3-4 a) and Ajax (0-1 h, 3-2 a) then took Spurs into a first European Cup final, but Premier League rivals Liverpool proved too strong at Madrid's Estadio Metropolitano, running out 2-0 winners.

• Spurs had won only one of six games in the UEFA Champions League (D1 L4) before Matchday 3, but then recorded three successive victories before losing at Bayern.

• The London club have won ten of their last 14 UEFA Champions League home matches, losing the other four. They have drawn only once at home in the competition – 0-0 against AC Milan in the 2010/11 round of 16 (1-0 aggregate). Spurs' record in their new stadium is W3 L2.

• This is only Spurs' fourth UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie (W2 L1). In 2010/11 they won 1-0 away to AC Milan and on aggregate; two seasons ago they drew 2-2 at Juventus in the first leg but bowed out after a 2-1 home defeat.

• Last season's defeat of Dortmund at this stage means Spurs' record in two-legged knockout ties against German clubs is W5 L3.

• The Lilywhites had won four consecutive matches against German clubs, home and away, all against Dortmund, before losing at home to Bayern on Matchday 2.

Leipzig

• Leipzig finished three points clear at the top of Group G, picking up seven of their 11 points on their travels thanks to wins at Benfica (2-1) and Zenit (2-0) before letting slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lyon on Matchday 6. At home, they bounced back from losing 2-0 to eventual section runners-up Lyon by defeating Zenit 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Benfica in their penultimate game to secure progress.

• Leipzig have won five of their 12 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D3 L4).

• Third in the Bundesliga last season and German Cup finalists, this is Leipzig's third European campaign, and only their 31st match. In 2017/18 they became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage, picking up seven points to finish third in a section including Beşiktaş, Porto and Monaco. They went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals before losing to Marseille.

• Two years ago Leipzig lost at Beşiktaş (0-2) and Porto (1-3), but recorded a 4-1 success at Monaco to claim their first European away victory.

• Before this season's successes, Leipzig had won only three of their 12 away European matches (D4 L5).

• This is Leipzig's first European game against an English club.

• Leipzig's record in two-legged knockout European ties is W5 L1, their 2017/18 loss to Marseille the sole defeat (1-0 h, 2-5 a).

Links and trivia

• Leipzig's Ethan Ampadu is on loan from Chelsea.

• Has played in Germany:

Heung-Min Son (Hamburg 2008–13, Bayer Leverkusen 2013–15)

• Has also played in England:

Ademola Lookman (Charlton 2013–17, Everton 2017–19)

• International team-mates:

Ben Davies & Ethan Ampadu (Wales)

Christian Eriksen & Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

• Have played together:

Christopher Nkunku & Serge Aurier (Paris Saint-Germain 2015–17)

Christopher Nkunku & Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain 2015–18)

Dayot Upamecano, Christopher Nkunku & Tanguy Ndombélé (France Under-21)

• Harry Kane scored in England's 5-0 win against Patrik Schick's Czech Republic in a UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier on 22 March 2019.

• Emil Forsberg scored once and provided an assist as Sweden beat Christian Eriksen's Denmark 2-1 in the UEFA EURO 2016 play-offs.

• Dele Alli scored as England beat Emil Forsberg's Sweden in the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

• Eriksen scored past Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in Denmark's 2-2 friendly draw against Hungary in 2014.

• Eriksen also got both goals in Denmark's 2-0 home win against Ampadu's Wales in the UEFA Nations League on 9 September 2018.