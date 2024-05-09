2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorer: Ayoub El Kaabi

Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi has moved clear at the top of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League goalscorer rankings after taking his tally to ten goals in only eight outings in the competition.

The Moroccan, 30, struck five across the tie as Olympiacos beat Aston Villa 6-2 on aggregate to seal their place in the final in Athens. The Greek side only transferred from the UEFA Europa League ahead of the knockout stages.

El Kaabi's latest strike moved him clear of Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi and barring something extraordinary in the final – Fiorentina's five-goal Lucas Beltrán is the next highest scorer involved – he will finish top scorer for 2023/24.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

10 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

8 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

6 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

5 Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Molde)

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

5 Thiago (Club Brugge)

5 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

5 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

5 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

4 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

4 Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

4 Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

4 Daniel Podence (Olympiacos)

4 Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge)

4 Sebastian Szymański (Fenerbahçe)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

11 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

9 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

7 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

7 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

7 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

6 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

6 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

6 John McGinn (Aston Villa)

6 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

6 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

6 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)



Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League

Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)

Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos, 02/05/2024)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10