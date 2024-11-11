UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
European Adventures: Watching Shamrock Rovers in Dublin

Monday, November 11, 2024

John Nellis explored Dublin ahead of Shamrock Rovers' UEFA Conference League Matchday 3 tie with The New Saints in the latest edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

AFP via Getty Images

The content creator picked up his car and journeyed down to Dublin for 48 hours of sightseeing in the Republic of Ireland capital. After taking in the views at Gaelic games stadium Croke Park, John made his way to the Ha'Penny Bridge, Dublin Castle, and Temple Bar, where he watched – and briefly attempted – some Irish dancing.

The excitement continued when John arrived at Tallaght Stadium for a pitchside experience as Shamrock Rovers came from a goal behind to defeat The New Saints 2-1.

Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Conference League campaign continues.

