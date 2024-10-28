UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

European Adventures: Travelling to watch Malmö host Olympiacos

Monday, October 28, 2024

Ellis Platten took the short trip from Denmark to Sweden to see Malmö's Matchday 3 UEFA Europa League game against Olympiacos for the third edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

A view of the Turning Torso in Malmö
A view of the Turning Torso in Malmö Ostersunds FK via Getty Images

Ellis Platten enjoyed exploring the best of Malmö and caught their UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 game against Olympiacos for the third edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

After driving across the Öresund Bridge from Denmark to Sweden, the presenter took in the unique Turning Torso skyscraper, explored an authentic local market, went rock climbing and even took a dip in the open-air baths ... well, kind of!

Platten also got a perfect pitch-side view as Conference League holders Olympiacos won 1-0 at Malmö New Stadium.

Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Europa League campaign continues.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, October 28, 2024

Selected for you

European Adventures: Chelsea in London
Live 07/10/2024

European Adventures: Chelsea in London

Join Dominic Short in London for a European Adventure with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
European Adventures: Ajax in Amsterdam
Live 03/10/2024

European Adventures: Ajax in Amsterdam

Join Ben Black in Amsterdam for a European Adventure with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.