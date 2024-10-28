European Adventures: Travelling to watch Malmö host Olympiacos
Monday, October 28, 2024
Ellis Platten enjoyed exploring the best of Malmö and caught their UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 game against Olympiacos for the third edition of European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
After driving across the Öresund Bridge from Denmark to Sweden, the presenter took in the unique Turning Torso skyscraper, explored an authentic local market, went rock climbing and even took a dip in the open-air baths ... well, kind of!
Platten also got a perfect pitch-side view as Conference League holders Olympiacos won 1-0 at Malmö New Stadium.
Be on the lookout for more European Adventures with Enterprise Rent-A-Car as the Europa League campaign continues.