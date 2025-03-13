UEFA Conference League round of 16 second legs: Chelsea, Fiorentina progress

Fiorentina and Djurgården clinched second-leg comebacks while Chelsea edged a nervy contest against Copenhagen as the round of 16 came to a close.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Quarter-final line-up

Real Betis vs Jagiellonia

Celje vs Fiorentina

Chelsea vs Legia Warszawa﻿

Djurgården vs SK Rapid

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s fine solo goal was the difference as Chelsea confirmed their place in the last eight. After a quiet first half, the Blues introduced Cole Palmer and he sparked a much-improved showing from the Premier League side. Dewsbury-Hall got the opener when he broke a tackle on the edge of the area and thrashed in a left-footed strike, with Palmer going close to adding a second on three occasions.

The Viola, runners-up in each of the last two seasons, completed a dramatic comeback in the tie to secure a quarter-final spot. Rolando Mandragora’s formidable long-range strike levelled the aggregate scores early on, with the hosts edging in front via Albert Gudmundsson’s deflected shot midway through the first half. Moise Kean’s skilful finish with just over 15 minutes remaining put Fiorentina in control, before substitute Fotis Ioannidis converted a late spot kick to give Panathinaikos hope, but the Serie A side held on.

Real Betis eased into the last eight with a comfortable win in Guimarães. The visitors took the lead in the fifth minutes when Cédric Bakambu applied a cool finish after racing away from a home defender, before doubling his tally 15 minutes later with an emphatic header. After the restart, Antony got his name on the scoresheet with a powerful strike before Isco sealed an emphatic victory with just over ten minutes remaining, sweeping in a fourth from close range from Antony’s cutback.

Rafał Augustyniak headed against the post from a Legia corner before Ryoya Morishita levelled the tie on 34 minutes, finishing from close range following a mazy run and pass from Paweł Wszołek. The second half was goalless, and extra-time looked set to be similar until Marc Gual squirmed through two challenges to score Legia's decisive 108th-minute goal.

Semi-final line-up Real Betis/Jagiellonia vs Celje/Fiorentina

Chelsea/Legia vs Djurgården/SK Rapid

The Allsvenskan outfit overturned a first-leg deficit to book a quarter-final spot with an emphatic home win. After losing 1-0 in Cyprus, the hosts levelled the tie in the 35th minute when Oskar Fallenius converted following Tokmac Nguen's well-disguised reverse pass. A moment of exquisite quality put the hosts ahead on aggregate after the break with Daniel Stensson finding the top-right corner from long range, before Nguen's late header sealed the turnaround.

The Polish side held off a concerted comeback charge in Belgium to seal a last-eight place. The visitors' 3-0 first-leg lead looked precarious from the moment Hannes Van der Bruggen lashed in a wonderful half-volley on eight minutes. Cercle Brugge pushed hard throughout, with Felipe Augusto pulling another goal back in the 50th minute. A third eluded the tiring hosts, however, as Jagiellonia held on.

Lugano 5-4 Celje (aet, agg: 5-5, Celje win 3-1 on pens)

Celje prevailed on penalties after a remarkable second leg in Thun that produced nine goals. Ousmane Doumbia converted a late leveller for ten-man Lugano deep into extra time, cancelling out Juanjo Nieto's deflected effort, but a Ricardo Silva save and two Lugano failures from the spot put Celje, flawless from the spot, through to the quarter-finals. The contest had finished 4-3 in regular time, with a stoppage-time spot kick from the visitors' Armandas Kučys' forcing the additional period.

Borac lived a charmed life for a time; Rapid hit the woodwork three times in the first half and Sandi Ogrinec then put the Bosnian side ahead after his miscued strike bobbled in. Dion Beljo levelled swiftly, though, to take the tie to extra time, and while Borac's Filip Manojlović produced a string of fine saves throughout, Louis Schaub's curled finish on 96 minutes was just a little bit too good.