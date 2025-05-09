UEFA Conference League Tactical Analysis: How Real Betis reached a first European final

UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos highlights how Antony and Isco's attacking nous helped Real Betis ultimately overcome Fiorentina's set-piece prowess in a dramatic semi-final second leg.

"We'll go to Florence not to sit on our goal but to take the game on again and try to win," said Manuel Pellegrini after his side's 2-1 home victory in the first leg. Over 120 minutes of drama in the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday, the Real Betis coach's prediction proved accurate.

In this article, UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos – working together with UEFA's analysis unit – examines how Pellegrini's side posed a constant goal threat with attacking verve, combination play and rapid transitions, to edge through despite vulnerability to Fiorentina's build-up play and aerial strength at set pieces.

After a tentative start by both teams, Antony brought Pellegrini's pre-match promise of attacking bravery to life with an audacious free-kick to give the visitors a 3-1 advantage in the tie.

Within four minutes, however, the Viola had drawn level. Then, eight minutes later they had a second, both goals coming from the same source – the head of the attacking left wing-back, Robin Gosens, from well-taken corner kicks.

Conference League tactical analysis: Fiorentina set-pieces

Fiorentina's set-piece prowess

"Fiorentina were very strong in set pieces," explained Papadopoulos. "Physically, they were stronger in the air. But the quality of the delivery was also very good. This combination of physicality and clever movement ensured they made first contact despite the attentions of the Betis blockers."

The first video shows the two goals. On both occasions, movement towards the near post by Gosens' team-mates creates space for the wing-back to make the first contact and power the ball home with great technique. In the third clip, Moise Kean vacates the central space for Gosens, who narrowly fails to make contact in a golden opportunity to take the lead with just four minutes of normal time remaining.

Away from set pieces, Papadopoulos highlighted a shifting tactical battle in open play when the home side were in possession.

"Fiorentina deployed a 3-2-5 shape in possession against Betis's 4-4-2 out of possession," he explained. "The 3+2 build-up helped them overload the middle channel with a lot of players between the lines. This allowed the two pivot players to find space to receive from centre-backs and pass to the sides, especially to try to isolate Gosens and create crossing opportunities."

Conference League tactical analysis: Midfield tactical battle

The midfield tactical battle

The second video illustrates this tactical battle perfectly. Clips one and two from the first half show the two Fiorentina pivot players, Yacine Adli and Nicolò Fagioli, hunting to receive. The No10, Albert Gudmundsson, also rotated back to show for the ball at times with good effect. "Things changed in the second half though," explained Papadopoulos.

"Both teams had a different approach. Betis started playing higher up the pitch and Fiorentina played more direct to seek out Kean and try to attack space in behind. This meant the players had to be more balanced and ready to play in both attack and defence depending on the moment."

The third clip shows an example of this approach in extra time, when a long ball to Kean bypasses midfield and eventually leads to another crossing opportunity.

By this stage, Betis' greater attacking energy and punch – which yielded ten shots on target and an xG of 2.72 to Fiorentina's five and 1.89 respectively – had put them back ahead in the tie.

Pellegrini deserves a lot of credit for fulfilling his vow of boldness, according to Papadopoulos. "The Betis substitutions helped them keep their tempo and performance high, posing a consistent attacking threat throughout," he noted. "This made the difference in a high-tempo match with a lot of passes, duels and the need for quick decision-making in transitions."

Conference League tactical analysis: Betis' attacking energy

Real Betis' attacking energy

The final video highlights this courage and enterprise, with a focus on the role of Betis' goalscoring Brazilian. "Antony is like a fox," said Papadopoulos, who noted the winger's swift, intelligent and direct running with the ball and regular combinations with Isco. In the second clip, we see the creative desire and energy of both players in the 92nd minute with the game on a knife-edge.

Both players were aided by positive substitutions. The crucial goal that sealed a date against Chelsea in Wrocław later this month – seen in clip three – involved two of those substitutes – winger Abdessamad Ezzalzouli and defender-turned-attacker Aitor Ruibal, who replaced Cédric Bakambu in extra time.

"The Betis defenders and midfielders stayed in their positions and found their attackers in a 3v3 situation with a long ball," said Papadopoulos. "This created a chance through a brilliant three-player combination for the decisive goal of the tie by Ezzalzouli."

Coaching discussion

Papadopoulos noted the delicate balancing act for coaches looking to help players learn the "fundamentals" to contribute in all aspects of the game while honing a specialism. "At this level, players from both teams have good positioning and the ability to play the game with and without the ball," he said.

This need for "all-rounders" was crucial. "Of course, each team focuses on their special skills," he added. "For example, Betis look to create combination plays while Fiorentina focus mainly on crosses and aerial duels. This shows that it is important for every player to develop their all-round fundamental skills while maximising their speciality skills. Meanwhile, the coaches must be ready to coach the fundamentals and have the ability to build a team with something special in their armoury to win matches."