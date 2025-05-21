UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
Where to buy the 2025 UEFA Conference League final programme

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Get a copy of the official programme for the 2025 UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw.

Get a copy of the official match programme for the 2025 UEFA Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea delivered to your door.

Buy your copy

The programme features in-depth insights into the finalists, interviews with key players, the views of coaches Manuel Pellegrini and Enzo Maresca plus much more. Get your copy now.

For fans lucky enough to be in Wroclaw, the Conference League final programme will also be available for zł50 at concession stands around Stadion Wrocław, and at multiple fan areas across the city.

