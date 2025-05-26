Proud moment for final referee Peljto

The UEFA Conference League final is a momentous occasion, not just for the competing teams but also for the officials entrusted with taking charge on the grand stage.

On Wednesday, Irfan Peljto will become the first Bosnian to referee a major UEFA club final, as Real Betis and Chelsea meet at Poland's Stadion Wrocław.

Peljto, 40, has built a wealth of experience since becoming an international referee in 2015. This season, he has overseen seven Champions League matches, including the quarter-final first leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid, as well as four Europa League fixtures.

With his experience and composure, Peljto is set to play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and fair contest in Wrocław. Ahead of the final, UEFA.com sat down with him to discuss his journey, the challenges of officiating at the highest level, and what it means to be in charge of such a prestigious match.

Irfan, congratulations on your appointment to the final. What are your emotions as the match approaches?

We are living a dream. To receive the call was very emotional. It's an honour not only for my career, but to bring the flag of my small country under the European spotlight is a very proud moment.

It is also not just a moment for me, but also for my team, Senad Ibrišimbegović and Davor Beljo, I am the engine but these guys are my wings and we all have to work together to be successful.

I hope it is also a moment for the future of referees in Bosnia and Herzegovina, that young referees have this positive perspectice of refereeing, and that we have created a path for them.

We will work hard and give everything we can on the night to make sure that it's a success. We will be completely focused, and afterwards, it will be nice to reflect on a special occasion for all of us.

2025 UEFA Conference League final refereeing team Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Assistants: Senad Ibrišimbegović and Davor Beljo (both Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Fourth Official: Halil Umut Meler (Türkiye)

Reserve AR: Kerem Ersoy (Türkiye)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Assistant VAR: Willy Delajod (France)

VAR Support: Marco di Bello (Italy)

The UEFA Conference League has allowed fans and players to dream of European glory, but it's also given more important opportunities to referees as well…

This year, we can say it's been very good for Bosnian football as a whole. FK Borac reached the round of 16, which is a big achievement for a club from our country and this is one of the benefits of the Conference League.

So for clubs, but also the referees, this is a big thing to implement this competition, and in a very short period, it has shown everybody its value.

Both finalists are certainly well known across Europe though…

They are huge clubs with big histories, and of course a lot of supporters. They are two top teams with fantastic players, so we also need to be prepared.

How will you prepare for the final?

We always say that every match is like a final, no matter what, as if it will be the last in your career.

As referees, we receive a lot of support from UEFA, with mental, tactical and physical preparation. There is a lot to understand about the approach of each team, and individual players, and these sides have two different styles.

UEFA's Be a Referee campaign aims to recruit more officials across Europe. What's your advice to people thinking of taking up refereeing?

Well, we need a lot more referees because without a referee, there is no match. To have this role, you need to be passionate about football and hungry to be a part of the sport.

I wanted to play football for a living, I wasn’t so good, but I found my place in the game as a referee and I really do prefer this role. It gives you very special emotions, and for that 90 minutes, you are in control.

