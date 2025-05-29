Tobias Gulliksen named 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Djurgården's Tobias Gulliksen as the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season.

Gulliksen's 2024/25 Conference League stats Appearances: 12

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

Key passes: 29

The 21-year-old Norwegian started every game of the Swedish side's historic run to the semi-finals, including six qualifiers last summer. The former Bodø/Glimt youngster scored crucial goals in narrow league phase wins against Panathinaikos and The New Saints, but his biggest moment came in quarter-final extra time at SK Rapid, when his double sealed Djurgården's last-four spot.