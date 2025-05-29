UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Tobias Gulliksen named 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Djurgården playmaker Tobias Gulliksen has been named 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Djurgården's Tobias Gulliksen as the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season.

Gulliksen's 2024/25 Conference League stats

Appearances: 12
Goals: 4
Assists: 2
Key passes: 29

The 21-year-old Norwegian started every game of the Swedish side's historic run to the semi-finals, including six qualifiers last summer. The former Bodø/Glimt youngster scored crucial goals in narrow league phase wins against Panathinaikos and The New Saints, but his biggest moment came in quarter-final extra time at SK Rapid, when his double sealed Djurgården's last-four spot.

Previous winners

2023/24: Thiago (Club Brugge)
2022/23: Andy Diouf (Basel)
2021/22: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

