Tobias Gulliksen named 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season
Thursday, May 29, 2025
The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Djurgården's Tobias Gulliksen as the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League Young Player of the Season.
Gulliksen's 2024/25 Conference League stats
Appearances: 12
Goals: 4
Assists: 2
Key passes: 29
The 21-year-old Norwegian started every game of the Swedish side's historic run to the semi-finals, including six qualifiers last summer. The former Bodø/Glimt youngster scored crucial goals in narrow league phase wins against Panathinaikos and The New Saints, but his biggest moment came in quarter-final extra time at SK Rapid, when his double sealed Djurgården's last-four spot.
Previous winners
2023/24: Thiago (Club Brugge)
2022/23: Andy Diouf (Basel)
2021/22: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)