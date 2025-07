Conference League qualifying: Fixtures, dates, how it works

All 36 teams will enter the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League via qualifying, with none qualifying directly.

There is a first, second and third qualifying round, then the play-offs. The stage at which teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

We explain how qualifying works and keep track of all the draws, fixtures and results.

When are the qualifying rounds and play-offs? First qualifying round: 10 & 17 July 2025 (Draw: 17 June)

Second qualifying round: 24 & 31 July 2025 (Draw: 18 June)

Third qualifying round: 7 & 14 August 2025 (Draw: 21 July)

Play-offs: 21 & 28 August 2025 (Draw: 4 August)

First qualifying round

Teams involved

48 (48 enter in this round)

First legs: 8/10 July 2025

St Joseph's 2-2 Cliftonville

Floriana 2-1 Haverfordwest County

NSÍ Runavík 4-0 HJK Helsinki

Torpedo Kutaisi 4-3 Ordabasy

Željezničar 1-1 Koper

SJK Seinäjoki 1-2 KÍ Klaksvík

Nõmme Kalju 1-1 Partizani

SS Tre Fiori 1-0 Pyunik

St. Patrick's Athletic 1-0 Hegelmann

Dečić 2-0 Sileks

Sutjeska-Nikšić 1-2 Dynamo Brest

Larne 0-0 Auda

Torpedo-BELAZ 3-0 Rabotnicki

Magpies 2-3 Paide Linnameeskond

Birkirkara 1-0 Petrocub

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes 2-0 F91 Diddeleng

Valur 3-0 Flora Tallinn

Malisheva 0-1 Víkingur Reykjavík

Racing Union Luxembourg 1-2 Dila Gori

Vllaznia 0-1 Daugavpils

Urartu 1-2 Neman Grodno

Vardar 3-0 La Fiorita

Kauno Žalgiris 3-0 Penybont

Borac 1-4 FC Santa Coloma

Second legs: 16/17 July 2025

Auda 2-2 Larne (aet, agg: 2-2, Larne win 4-2 on penalties)

HJK Helsinki 5-0 NSÍ Runavík (aet, agg: 5-4)

Ordabasy 1-1 Torpedo Kutaisi (agg: 4-5)

Koper 3-1 Željezničar (agg: 4-2)

KÍ Klaksvík 2-0 SJK Seinäjoki (agg: 4-1)

Partizani 0-1 Nõmme Kalju (aet, agg: 1-2)

Pyunik 5-0 SS Tre Fiori (agg: 5-1)

Hegelmann 0-2 St. Patrick's Athletic (agg: 0-3)

Sileks 2-1 Dečić (agg: 2-3)

Dynamo Brest 0-2 Sutjeska-Nikšić (agg: 2-3)

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Floriana (agg: 3-5)

Rabotnicki 0-1 Torpedo-BELAZ (agg: 0-4)

Paide Linnameeskond 4-1 Magpies (agg: 7-3)

Petrocub 3-0 Birkirkara (agg: 3-1)

F91 Diddeleng 2-3 Atlètic Club d'Escaldes (agg: 2-5)

Flora Tallinn 1-2 Valur (agg: 1-5)

Víkingur Reykjavík 8-0 Malisheva (agg: 9-0)

Dila Gori 1-0 Racing Union Luxembourg (agg: 3-1)

Daugavpils 2-4 Vllaznia (agg: 3-4)

Neman Grodno 4-0 Urartu (agg: 6-1)

La Fiorita 2-2 Vardar (agg: 2-5)

Penybont 1-1 Kauno Žalgiris (agg: 1-4)

Cliftonville 2-3 St Joseph's (aet, agg: 4-5)

FC Santa Coloma 0-2 Borac (agg: 4-3)

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the second qualifying round.

• Defeated sides are eliminated from the competition.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 12 (12 of the 14 defeated sides from UEFA Champions League first qualifying round)

Main Path: 88 (56 enter in this round, along with the 24 winners from the first qualifying round Main Path and 8 defeated sides from the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round Main Path)

First legs: 23/24 July 2025

Champions Path

Levadia Tallinn vs Iberia Tbilisi

Žalgiris vs Linfield

The New Saints vs Differdange

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Inter Club d'Escaldes

Budućnost Podgorica vs Milsami Orhei

Dinamo-Minsk vs Egnatia

Main Path

Zire vs Hajduk Split *

Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri *

Dundee United vs UNA Strassen

Larne vs Prishtina

Košice vs Neman Grodno **

Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts

Rosenborg vs Banga

Atlètic Club d'Escaldes vs Dinamo City

Austria Wien vs Spaeri

Ballkani vs Floriana

Viking vs Koper

AEK Athens vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Pyunik vs Győr

Riga vs Dila Gori

Raków Częstochowa vs Žilina

Petrocub vs Sabah

Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj

Varaždin vs Santa Clara

Kauno Žalgiris vs Valur

Paks vs Maribor

Vllaznia vs Víkingur Reykjavík

Hammarby vs Charleroi

Radnički vs KÍ Klaksvík

Novi Pazar vs Jagiellonia Białystok

Polissya vs FC Santa Coloma

Vardar vs Lausanne

HB vs Brøndby

Olexandriya vs Partizan

Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava

St. Patrick's Athletic vs Nõmme Kalju

AIK vs Paide Linnameeskond

Sarajevo vs Universitatea Craiova

Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia

St Joseph's vs Shamrock Rovers

Ilves Tampere vs AZ Alkmaar

Arda Kardzhali vs HJK Helsinki

Aktobe vs Sparta Praha

Astana vs Zimbru Chisinau

Dečić vs SK Rapid

Torpedo-BELAZ vs Maccabi Haifa

Araz-Naxçıvan vs Aris Thessaloniki

Omonoia vs Torpedo Kutaisi

Cherno More vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Sutjeska-Nikšić vs Beitar Jerusalem

* games played 23 July

** Košice replaced DAC Dunajská Streda

Second legs: 31 July 2025

Champions Path

Iberia Tbilisi vs Levadia Tallinn

Linfield vs Žalgiris

Differdange vs The New Saints

Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija Ljubljana

Milsami Orhei vs Budućnost Podgorica

Egnatia vs Dinamo-Minsk

Main Path

UNA Strassen vs Dundee United

Prishtina vs Larne

Neman Grodno vs Košice

Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz

KA Akureyri vs Silkeborg

Banga vs Rosenborg

Dinamo City vs Atlètic Club d'Escaldes

Spaeri vs Austria Wien

Floriana vs Ballkani

Koper vs Viking

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs AEK Athens

Győr vs Pyunik

Dila Gori vs Riga

Žilina vs Raków Częstochowa

Sabah vs Petrocub

Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia

Santa Clara vs Varaždin

Valur vs Kauno Žalgiris

Maribor vs Paks

Víkingur Reykjavík vs Vllaznia

Charleroi vs Hammarby

KÍ Klaksvík vs Radnički

Jagiellonia Białystok vs Novi Pazar

FC Santa Coloma vs Polissya

Lausanne vs Vardar

Brøndby vs HB

Partizan vs Olexandriya

Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians

Nõmme Kalju vs St. Patrick's Athletic

Paide Linnameeskond vs AIK

Universitatea Craiova vs Sarajevo

Puskás Akadémia vs Aris Limassol

Shamrock Rovers vs St Joseph's

AZ Alkmaar vs Ilves Tampere

Hajduk Split vs Zire

HJK Helsinki vs Arda Kardzhali 

Sparta Praha vs Aktobe

Zimbru Chisinau vs Astana

SK Rapid vs Dečić

Maccabi Haifa vs Torpedo-BELAZ

Aris Thessaloniki vs Araz-Naxçıvan

Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonoia 

İstanbul Başakşehir vs Cherno More

Beitar Jerusalem vs Sutjeska-Nikšić

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the third qualifying round.

• Defeated sides are eliminated from the competition.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved

Champions Path: 8 (six winners from Conference League second qualifying round Champions Path, two defeated sides from UEFA Champions League first qualifying round)

Main Path: 52 (44 winners from the second qualifying round Main Path, plus eight defeated sides from the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round Main Path)

Dates

Draw: 21 July 2025

First legs: 5/6 August 2025

Second legs: 12 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the play-off round.

• Defeated sides are eliminated from the competition.

Play-off round

Teams involved

Champions path: 10 (four winners from UEFA Conference League third qualifying round Champions Path, six defeated sides from UEFA Europa League third qualifying round Champions Path)

Main path: 38 (five enter in this round plus 26 winners from the third qualifying round Main Path and seven defeated sides from the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round Main Path)

Dates

Draw: 4 August 2025

First legs: 19/20 August 2025

Second legs: 26/27 August 2025

How does it work?

• The winners of each tie advance to the league phase.

• Defeated sides are eliminated from the competition.