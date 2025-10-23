Conference League top scorer: Franko Kovačević

Croatian forward Franko Kovačević is three goals clear in the race for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer honour.

Having hit a hat-trick on opening night, the Celje forward struck his 21st and 22nd goals of an extraordinary campaign as his side earned a 2-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Kovačević struck a hat-trick as Slovenia's Celje came from behind to defeat AEK Athens 3-1 on Matchday 1, and made up for a two-game barren spell for his club by scoring both of their goals against Shamrock Rovers.

The nine players that have scored two so far include Riad Bajić, who struck in both of AEK Larnaca's wins so far (getting the only goal at Crystal Palace on Matchday 2). Aboubakary Koita, meanwhile, found the net twice in the first 20 minutes as AEK Athens won 6-0 at home against Aberdeen.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 5 Franko Kovačević (Celje) 2 Rafał Augustyniak (Legia Warszawa)

2 Riad Bajić (AEK Larnaca)

2 Gaoussou Diakite (Lausanne)

2 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

2 Aboubakary Koita (AEK Athens)

2 Derek Kutesa (AEK Athens)

2 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)

2 Anthony Musaba (Samsunspor)

2 Cher Ndour (Fiorentina)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

2 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

2 Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk)

2 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

2 Luis Palma (Lech Poznań)

2 Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)

2 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10