Conference League top scorer: Ismaïla Sarr level with Mikael Ishak and Marius Mouandilmadji

Ismaïla Sarr's history-making opener against Shakhtar saw him draw level with Mikael Ishak and Marius Mouandilmadji on eight goals in the race to become 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer.

While Ishak and Mouandilmadji's teams are eliminated, Sarr can add to his tally in the second leg of Crystal Palace's semi-final tie against Shakhtar and – should they progress – the Conference League final.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Sarr hit three goals in the league phase for Palace, then struck twice against AEK Larnaca in the round of 16 second leg and once in each leg of their quarter-final success against Fiorentina. His hot streak continued in the semi-final first legs, the Senegalese forward striking after just 21 seconds against Shakhtar for the fastest goal in UEFA Conference League history.

After registering five times in the league phase, Ishak shook off a goalless return in the knockout phase play-offs by scoring in both legs of Lech Poznań's last-16 tie against Shakhtar. Better still, his double in the second leg made him the all-time top scorer in this competition with 13 goals. However, that haul was not enough to send his side through.

Having hit four in the league phase, Mouandilmadji followed up his three goals across Samsunspor's knockout phase play-off win against Shkëndija by striking again against Rayo Vallecano in their round of 16 opener. He was unable to follow that up as his side were eliminated in the decider.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 8 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

8 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

8 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) 6 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar) 5 Toni Fruk (Rijeka)﻿

5 Isak Jensen (AZ Alkmaar)

5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

5 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)

5 Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

4 Julio Enciso (Strasbourg)

4 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

4 Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)

4 Kauã Elias (Shakhtar)

4 Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Bartosz Mazurek (Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia aet, 26/02/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10