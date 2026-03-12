Conference League top scorer: Marius Mouandilmadji clear at the top

Marius Mouandilmadji scored again for Samsunspor in the first leg of his side's round of 16 tie against Rayo Vallecano as he remains clear of Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak, Franko Kovačević, formerly of Celje, AZ Alkmaar's Sven Mijnans and Noah's Nardin Mulahusejnović in the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Mouandilmadji followed up his three goals across Samsunspor's knockout phase play-off 5-0 aggregate win over Shkëndija by striking again against Rayo to take his tally to eight in total.

The Chadian forward is two clear of his nearest challenger Ishak, who also struck in his team's round of 16 first-leg opener, a 1-3 defeat by Shakhtar.

Three players are on five goals: Kovačević – who joined Europa League outfit Ferencváros in January – Mijnans and Mulahusejnović.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 8 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)



6 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)



5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)



4 Daniel Adu-Adjei (Rijeka)

4 Toni Fruk (Rijeka)﻿

4 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

4 Aboubakary Koita (AEK Athens)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

5 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)



3 Ro-Zangelo Daal (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Tiago Dantas (Rijeka)

3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

3 Răzvan Marin (AEK Athens)

3 Luis Palma﻿ (Lech Poznań)

3 Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Danijel Šturm﻿ (Sigma Olomouc)

3 Ronaldo Webster (Shkëndija)

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Bartosz Mazurek (Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia aet, 26/02/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10