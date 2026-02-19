Conference League top scorer: Marius Mouandilmadji draws level with trio at top

Marius Mouandilmadji's late winner in the knockout phase play-off first leg ensured he drew level with Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak, Franko Kovačević, formerly of Celje, and Noah's Nardin Mulahusejnović at the head of the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer.

Swedish forward Ishak hit a first-half double at home at Sigma Olomouc on Matchday 6 to move into contention, with Mulahusejnović and Kovačević unable to add to their tallies in their teams' final league phase games.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Mulahusejnović drew his first blank of the league phase on Matchday 6, having scored once in Noah's first five games of the campaign. After hitting a hat-trick on opening night, Celje attacker Kovačević struck his 21st and 22nd goals of an extraordinary campaign as his side earned a 2-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Matchday 2, before transferring to Ferencváros in the winter window.

Chad international Marius Mouandilmadji followed up his four-goal burst across Matchdays 2 to 4 with a 77th-minute decider away to Shkëndija in Skopje in the knockout phase opener on 19 February.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 5 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)



3 Daniel Adu-Adjei (Rijeka)

3 Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

3 Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków)

3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

3 Taofeek Ismaheel (Lech Poznań)

3 Luka Jović (AEK Athens)

3 Aboubakary Koita (AEK Athens)

3 Derek Kutesa (AEK Athens)

3 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Angelos Neophytou (Omonoia)

3 Piotr Parzyszek (KuPS Kuopio)

3 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

3 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)

3 Ronaldo Webster (Shkëndija)



Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10