Conference League top scorer: Marius Mouandilmadji goes clear at the top

Marius Mouandilmadji's double for Samsunspor in the knockout phase play-off second leg propelled him clear of Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak, Franko Kovačević, formerly of Celje, and Noah's Nardin Mulahusejnović at the head of the race to finish as the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Mulahusejnović drew his first blank of the league phase on Matchday 6, having scored once in Noah's first five games of the campaign. After hitting a hat-trick on opening night, Celje attacker Kovačević struck his 21st and 22nd goals of an extraordinary campaign as his side earned a 2-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Matchday 2, before transferring to Ferencváros in the winter window.

Chad international Mouandilmadji followed up his four-goal burst across Matchdays 2 to 4 with a 77th-minute decider away to Shkëndija in Skopje in the knockout phase opener on 19 February, before netting twice in the return fixture seven days later.

AZ Alkmaar's Sven Mijnans joined the trio in the chasing pack behind Mouandilmadji by following up three strikes in the space of four league phase contests with a well-taken pair against Noah on home soil in the second leg of the knockout phase play-off.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 7 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

5 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)

4 Daniel Adu-Adjei (Rijeka)

4 Toni Fruk (Rijeka)﻿

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

4 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)



3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

3 Luis Palma﻿ (Lech Poznań)

3 Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Danijel Šturm﻿ (Sigma Olomouc)

3 Ronaldo Webster (Shkëndija)



Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Bartosz Mazurek (Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia aet, 26/02/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10