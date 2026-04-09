Conference League top scorer: Mikael Ishak and Marius Mouandilmadji level

Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak and Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji are the top scorers in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League with eight goals each, but both their sides have been eliminated from the competition.

AZ Alkmaar's Sven Mijnans and Crystal Palace's Ismaïla Sarr are the top scorers left in the competition with six each.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

After registering five times in the league phase, Ishak shook off a goalless return in the knockout phase play-offs by scoring in both legs of Lech Poznań's last-16 tie against Shakhtar. Better still, his double in the second leg made him the all-time top scorer in this competition with 13 goals. However, that haul was not enough to send his side through.

Mouandilmadji followed up his three goals across Samsunspor's knockout phase play-off win against Shkëndija by striking again against Rayo Vallecano in their round of 16 opener. He was unable to follow that up as his side were eliminated in the decider.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 8 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

8 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor) 6 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

6 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) 5 Toni Fruk (Rijeka)﻿

5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)



Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

5 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)

5 Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)



3 Thirteen players

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Bartosz Mazurek (Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia aet, 26/02/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10