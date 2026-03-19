Conference League top scorer: Mikael Ishak draws level with Marius Mouandilmadji

Mikael Ishak has become the second player to reach eight goals in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League after catching Marius Mouandilmadji with a double against Shakhtar Donetsk in the round of 16 deciders, while Sven Mijnans scored his sixth of the campaign to head up a chasing pack that also includes Crystal Palace's Ismaïla Sarr.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

After registering five times in the league phase, Ishak shook off a goalless return in the knockout phase play-offs by scoring in both legs of Lech Poznań's last-16 tie against Shakhtar. Better still, his double in the second leg made him the all-time top scorer in this competition with 13 goals. However, that haul was not enough to send his side through.

Mouandilmadji followed up his three goals across Samsunspor's knockout phase play-off win against Shkëndija by striking again against Rayo Vallecano in their round of 16 opener. He was unable to follow that up as his side were eliminated in the decider.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 8 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

8 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor) 6 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar) 5 Toni Fruk (Rijeka)﻿

5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)

5 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

5 Carlo Holse (Samsunspor)

5 Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar)



3 Ten players

Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Bartosz Mazurek (Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia aet, 26/02/2026)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10