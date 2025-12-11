Conference League top scorer: Nardin Mulahusejnović draws level with Franko Kovačević

Nardin Mulahusejnović's late winner for Noah against Legia Warszawa enabled the 27-year-old to join Celje's Franko Kovačević – who extended his scoreless streak in this competition to three outings – at the head of the race for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer honour.

Mulahusejnović's 84th-minute decider on Matchday 5 ensured the forward extended his scoring streak, having struck once in each round of league phase action so far.

After hitting a hat-trick on opening night, Celje attacker Kovačević struck his 21st and 22nd goals of an extraordinary campaign as his side earned a 2-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Matchday 2.

Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League

Croatian striker Kovačević and Mulahusejnović's nearest challenger after Matchday 5 of the league phase is Marius Mouandilmadji.

Chad international Mouandilmadji registered for the third successive outing on Matchday 4, hitting a double in the Turkish team's 2-2 draw at Breidablik.

Former France youth international Lamine Diaby-Fadiga was joined by four more players in the chasing pack on three strikes on Matchday 5.

2025/26 Conference League top scorers 5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)

5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah) 4 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)

3 Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków)

3 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)

3 Aboubakary Koita (AEK Athens)

3 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)

3 Angelos Neophytou (Omonoia)

Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League

3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)

3 Ronaldo Webster (Shkëndija)



Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League

Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)

Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)

Conference League top scorers by season

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10