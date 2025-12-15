Conference League top scorer: Nardin Mulahusejnović, Franko Kovačević
Monday, December 15, 2025
Nardin Mulahusejnović has joined Franko Kovačević at the head of the race for top scorer in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League.
Nardin Mulahusejnović's late winner for Noah against Legia Warszawa enabled the 27-year-old to join Celje's Franko Kovačević – who extended his scoreless streak in this competition to three outings – at the head of the race for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League top scorer honour.
Mulahusejnović's 84th-minute decider on Matchday 5 ensured the forward extended his scoring streak, having struck once in each round of league phase action so far.
After hitting a hat-trick on opening night, Celje attacker Kovačević struck his 21st and 22nd goals of an extraordinary campaign as his side earned a 2-0 win against Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Matchday 2.
Top scorers in the 2025/26 Conference League
Croatian striker Kovačević and Mulahusejnović's nearest challenger after Matchday 5 of the league phase is Marius Mouandilmadji.
Chad international Mouandilmadji registered for the third successive outing on Matchday 4, hitting a double in the Turkish team's 2-2 draw at Breidablik.
Former France youth international Lamine Diaby-Fadiga was joined by four more players in the chasing pack on three strikes on Matchday 5.
2025/26 Conference League top scorers
5 Franko Kovačević (Celje)
5 Nardin Mulahusejnović (Noah)
4 Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor)
3 Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków)
3 Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań)
3 Aboubakary Koita (AEK Athens)
3 Sven Mijnans (AZ Alkmaar)
3 Angelos Neophytou (Omonoia)
Most assists in the 2025/26 Conference League
3 Martial Godo (Strasbourg)
3 Ronaldo Webster (Shkëndija)
Hat-tricks in the 2025/26 Conference League
Franko Kovačević (Celje 3-1 AEK Athens, 02/10/2025)
Lamine Diaby-Fadiga (Raków 4-1 SK Rapid, 27/11/2025)
Conference League top scorers by season
2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8
2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10