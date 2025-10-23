Conference League Matchday 2 highlights and round-up: AEK Larnaca shock Crystal Palace, Fiorentina cruise

AEK Larnaca achieved a significant UEFA Conference League upset at Crystal Palace while Edin Džeko broke a competition record in a comfortable win for Fiorentina.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 2 action.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 0-1 AEK Larnaca

AEK Larnaca's nerve held as Riad Bajić's ruthless strike and an inspired display from goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović earned them a shock win in London. After Jean-Philippe Mateta shot against the crossbar and headed wide for the hosts during the first half, the Cypriot side capitalised on a rare opening when Bajić blasted into the net from just inside the box in the 51st minute. Alomerović's outstanding reflex save then denied Mateta as Palace's first home match in European competition proper ended in defeat.

Conference League highlights: SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina

Aged 39 years and 220 days, Edin Džeko became the oldest scorer in Conference League history, his effort from Niccolò Fortini's cross ending hope of a Rapid comeback just after the restart in soggy Vienna. Cher Ndour gave the Viola a ninth-minute lead, turning in a loose ball after Niklas Hedl saved from Džeko, and after the Bosnian's 67th UEFA club competition goal, Albert Gudmundsson struck late to complete a second league phase win for Stefano Pioli's side.

