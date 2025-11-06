UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League Matchday 3 round-up: Crystal Palace prosper, Mainz edge Fiorentina

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways in the league phase while Mainz struck late to get the better of Fiorentina on UEFA Conference League Matchday 3.

Yeremy Pino (left) and Ismaila Sarr celebrate Crystal Palace's second against AZ Alkmaar
Yeremy Pino (left) and Ismaila Sarr celebrate Crystal Palace's second against AZ Alkmaar Getty Images

Crystal Palace atoned for a Matchday 2 defeat against AEK Larnaca with a comfortable win against AZ Alkmaar, while Mainz snatched victory at home against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 3 action.

Matchday 3 results

Mainz 2-1 Fiorentina
Sparta Praha 0-0 Raków
AEK Athens 1-1 Shamrock Rovers
AEK Larnaca 0-0 Aberdeen
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Breidablik
Noah 1-2 Sigma Olomouc
KuPS Kuopio 3-1 Slovan Bratislava 
Celje 2-1 Legia Warszawa
Samsunspor 3-0 Hamrun Spartans
Häcken 1-2 Strasbourg
Crystal Palace 3-1 AZ Alkmaar
Lausanne-Sport 1-1 Omonoia
Dynamo Kyiv 6-0 Zrinjski
Shkëndija 1-1 Jagiellonia Białystok
Lincoln Red Imps 1-1 Rijeka
Rayo Vallecano 3-2 Lech Poznań
Shelbourne 0-1 Drita
SK Rapid 0-1 Universitatea Craiova

Crystal Palace 3-1 AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace rediscovered their goalscoring form after a blank against AEK Larnaca last time out, securing a first league phase home win. Maxence Lacroix and Ismaïla Sarr struck in the first half after AZ keeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro had saved a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty and denied Sarr from close range. Sven Mijnans halved the lead, but Sarr finished a defence-splitting Mateta pass to secure three points and leave AZ with just one win from three games.

Mainz 2-1 Fiorentina

Simon Sohm converted Fiorentina's first meaningful chance on 16 minutes, and the side under the temporary leadership of Daniele Galloppa should have extended their lead by the break before a run of second-half substitutions revived Bo Henriksen's Mainz. Benedict Hollerbach levelled three minutes after coming off the bench and Kaishu Sano set up fellow replacement Jaesung Lee for a last-gasp headed winner to maintain the Carnival Club's 100% start.

Best of the rest

  • Mainz's three wins have put them at third in the league phase table at the midway point, but they trail Slovenia's Celje on goal difference while Samsunspor are top, a 3-0 win against Malta's Hamrun Spartans meaning the Turkish league phase debutants have yet to concede.
  • Alvaro Garcia hit an added-time winner as Rayo Vallecano battled back from 2-0 down against Lech Poznań. The Polish champions' half-time advantage was cancelled out by goals from Isi Palazón and Jorge De Frutos, Garcia deciding the game with the last meaningful action in Madrid.
  • After draws in their opening games, Finland's KuPS Kuopio celebrated their first-ever league phase win, 3-1 against Slovan Bratislava. It was also a good night for Ukrainian clubs, Shakhtar winning 2-0 against Breidablik before Dynamo Kyiv earned a 6-0 success against Zrinjski.

Matchday 4 (27 November)

18:45 CET kick-offs
AZ Alkmaar vs Shelbourne 
Hamrun Spartans vs Lincoln Red Imps
Zrinjski vs Häcken
Lech Poznań vs Lausanne-Sport
Omonoia vs Dynamo Kyiv
Raków vs SK Rapid
Sigma Olomouc vs Celje
Universitatea Craiova vs Mainz
Slovan Bratislava vs Rayo Vallecano 

21:00 CET kick-offs
Aberdeen vs Noah
Fiorentina vs AEK Athens
Breidablik vs Samsunspor
Drita vs Shkëndija
Rijeka vs AEK Larnaca
Jagiellonia Białystok vs KuPS Kuopio
Legia Warszawa vs Sparta Praha
Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace
Shamrock Rovers vs Shakhtar Donetsk

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Selected for you

Highlights: AEK Larnaca shock Palace, Fiorentina cruise
Live 24/10/2025

Highlights: AEK Larnaca shock Palace, Fiorentina cruise

Crystal Palace suffered an unlikely upset and Edin Džeko broke a record on Matchday 2.
Top scorer: Franko Kovačević
Live 06/11/2025

Top scorer: Franko Kovačević

The Celje forward leads the way in the race for top scorer in the 2025/26 Conference League.
Where is the 2026 final?
Live 05/11/2025

Where is the 2026 final?

The 2025/26 final will take place at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig, Germany.