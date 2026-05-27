Conference League: 2025/26 season in numbers

The 2025/26 UEFA Conference League wrapped up with Crystal Palace beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in Leipzig on 27 May.

On the way, Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak, Fiorentina's Edin Džeko and AEK Larnaca's David Gerasimou all made little pieces of competition history, while Hamrun Spartans and Fiorentina were among the clubs to leave their mark.

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

1 Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano both reached their first major European finals in only their second continental campaigns. Rayo had never appeared in the final of a major knockout competition in Spain either.

1 Hamrun Spartans became the first Maltese club to participate in the league phase/group stage of a European competition. Their fellow league phase debutants included eventual finalists Crystal Palace (England) and Rayo Vallecano (Spain), plus Drita (Kosovo), KuPS Kuopio (Finland), Samsunspor (Türkiye), Shelbourne (Republic of Ireland), Shkëndija (North Macedonia), Sigma Olomouc (Czechia) and Universitatea Craiova (Romania). Of the ten debutants, seven reached the knockout phase: Palace, Drita, KuPS, Rayo, Samsunspor, Shkëndija and Sigma.

3 The number of hat-tricks scored in the 2025/26 campaign. Celje's Franko Kovačević got the ball rolling with an opening-night treble and Lamine Diaby-Fadiga added the second in Raków's Matchday 4 victory against SK Rapid, while the third and final hat-trick of the campaign was scored by 19-year-old Bartosz Mazurek as Jagiellonia forced Fiorentina to go to extra time in their knockout phase play-off encounter, a 4-2 win in Italy not quite making up for a 3-0 first-leg home defeat.

Conference League highlights: Fiorentina 2-4 Jagiellonia

5 AEK Larnaca were the final team to concede in the league phase, Häcken finally breaching their defence in the 94th minute on Matchday 5. The Cypriot side kept yet another clean sheet on Matchday 6, meaning they only conceded one league phase goal to equal the competition record.

6 Nardin Mulahusejnović scored this season's opening goal, six minutes into Noah's Matchday 1 victory against Rijeka.

13 Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak became the all-time top scorer in the Conference League this term, his tally of eight goals for the campaign adding to five from the 2022/23 season.

9 Palace's Ismaïla Sarr finished as the competition's top scorer with nine goals, and worked hard for his success: he covered 139.1km in the course of his campaign, 5.5km more than his nearest rival, team-mate Maxence Lacroix.

Conference League top scorer: Watch Ismaïla Sarr's nine goals

15 David Gerasimou became the youngest player to feature in the Conference League when he took the field as a substitute in AEK Larnaca's 4-0 win against AZ Alkmaar on Matchday 1. Aged just 15 years 334 days, Gerasimou beat the previous mark set by Ayyoub Bouaddi (16 years 3 days) in 2023.

16 The number of points table-toppers Strasbourg picked up in the league phase. Runners-up Raków and eighth-placed AEK Larnaca also finished the league phase with unbeaten records.

20 Teams from 20 different nations progressed to the knockout phase. In securing progress, Noah, KuPS Kuopio, Drita and Shkëndija became the first teams from Armenia, Finland, Kosovo and North Macedonia respectively to qualify from the league phase/group stage of a senior men's European club competition.

27 Rayo Vallecano defender Florian Lejeune made more tackles than any other player in the tournament with 27, and also recovered more balls than anybody else with 109.

29 Teams from 29 different national associations participated in the league phase. Poland were the best represented with four: Jagiellonia Białystok, Lech Poznań, Legia Warszawa and Raków.

39 Edin Džeko became the oldest scorer in Conference League history at 39 years 220 days when he struck Fiorentina's second in the 3-0 win at SK Rapid on Matchday 2.

Conference League highlights: SK Rapid 0-3 Fiorentina

41 Lincoln Red Imps forward Tjay De Barr was the most-fouled player by some distance. His side bowed out at the end of the league phase, but he still sustained eight more fouls than his nearest rival, Celje's Juanjo Nieto.

44 On Matchday 6, Lee Casciaro became the oldest player ever to appear in the competition when he came on as a substitute for Lincoln Red Imps at Legia Warszawa aged 44 years 80 days.

62 Shakhtar enjoyed the highest average possession in their games with 61.9%, while the same team also managed the highest passing accuracy percentage with 88.7%.

100 Fiorentina became the first team to reach 100 goals scored in the Conference League proper on Matchday 5 thanks to Albert Gudmundsson's winner in their 2-1 victory against Dynamo Kyiv.

379 The 2025/26 Conference League featured 379 goals, at an average rate of 2.48 per match (or one every 36 minutes).