Conference League knockout phase play-off draw: Crystal Palace meet Zrinjski, Fiorentina face Jagiellonia

UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Friday, January 16, 2026

The draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs has set out the next stage of the competition.

William Gallas picks out Crystal Palace during the knockout phase play-off draw

The draw for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs has been made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

What are the Conference League knockout phase play-off ties?

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) vs Lech Poznań (POL)﻿
Noah (ARM) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Zrinjski (BIH) vs Crystal Palace (ENG)﻿
Jagiellonia (POL) vs Fiorentina (ITA)
Shkëndija (MKD) vs Samsunspor (TUR)
Drita (KOS) vs Celje (SVN)﻿
Sigma Olomouc (CZE) vs Lausanne-Sport (SUI)
﻿Omonoia (CYP) vs Rijeka (CRO)﻿

When are the knockout phase play-off games?

The knockout phase play-offs are scheduled to be played over the course of two weeks:

First legs: 19 February 2026
Second legs: 26 February 2026

However, the UEFA administration decides on match dates and fixture reversals on a case-by-case basis and in accordance with the applicable principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

If matches are impacted by stadium or city clashes, these will be resolved in accordance with the applicable principles set by the Club Competitions Committee.

The calendar will be announced on 31 January 2026 at the latest.

What happens after the Conference League knockout phase play-offs?

The winners of each tie advance to the round of 16, where they will join the top eight sides in the league phase of the Conference League.

Who is already through to the last 16?

AEK Athens, AEK Larnaca, Mainz, Raków Częstochowa, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar, Sparta Praha, Strasbourg

How did the Conference League knockout phase play-off draw work?

The fixtures for the knockout phase play-offs were determined by means of a draw conducted in accordance with the following principles:

a. The clubs were paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase to form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16) and four unseeded pairs (positions 17 and 18, 19 and 20, 21 and 22, and 23 and 24).

b. The clubs in each seeded pair were drawn into the knockout phase bracket, against the clubs in each unseeded pair: clubs 9 or 10 against clubs 23 or 24, clubs 11 or 12 against clubs 21 or 22, clubs 13 or 14 against clubs 19 or 20, and clubs 15 or 16 against clubs 17 or 18.

Full draw procedure

Conference League knockout phase

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draws: 27 February
Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026
Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026
Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026
Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)

