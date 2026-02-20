UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-offs: What to look out for in the second legs

Away first-leg wins mean Fiorentina, Celje, Lech Poznań, Rijeka and Samsunspor are in command ahead of Thursday's knockout phase play-off deciders, while Crystal Palace, Lausanne-Sport and AZ Alkmaar's ties are finely poised.

We preview the action.

Fixtures

Early games (18:45 CET)

Fiorentina vs Jagiellonia (3-0 agg)

Rijeka vs Omonoia (1-0 agg)

Celje vs Drita (3-2 agg)

Samsunspor vs Shkëndija (1-0 agg)

Late games (21:00 CET)

AZ Alkmaar vs Noah (0-1 agg)

Crystal Palace vs Zrinjski (1-1 agg)

Lausanne-Sport vs Sigma Olomouc (1-1 agg)

Lech Poznań vs KuPS Kuopio (2-0 agg)

Viola on the verge

A roaring second-half performance in Bialystok sees Fiorentina return to Florence with a three-goal lead, the largest advantage of any side in these knockout phase play-offs. "A perfect evening," as described by Roberto Piccoli, scorer of Fiorentina's third, and one that puts them on the verge of progressing to face either Strasbourg or Raków in the last 16.

Jagiellonia have hardly given up hope, however, coach Adrian Siemieniec cutting a calm figure post-match as he looked ahead to the second leg: "I know this team, and I am sure we can play much better." The return of Taras Romanczuk and 2024/25 top scorer Afimico Pululu from suspension certainly offers encouragement.

Conference League highlights: Jagiellonia 0-3 Fiorentina

Palace with a point to prove

"It’s only half-time in the tie and everything is level, so we’re looking forward to next week," said captain Dean Henderson after Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw in Mostar. But despite feeling the result gives them a fine platform to build on, both Henderson, who said to "expect a fully motivated Crystal Palace" in the second leg, and coach Oliver Glasner gave the sense that there is a point to prove at Selhurst Park.

"I’m a little disappointed because after controlling the game we gave away the momentum too easily," added the Austrian coach, a fact that has bred confidence for his Zrinjski counterpart Igor Štimac. "There's no need to be afraid," said Štimac at full-time. "I know what my players are capable of."

Zrinjski coach Igor Štimac on the touchline during the first leg against Crystal Palace Getty Images

Too close to call

Other than Fiorentina, Lech Poznań are the only side who enter the second leg with an advantage greater than one. Two ties are, well, tied while the remaining four are separated by one goal, meaning it really is too close to call ahead of the deciders.

Among those negotiating a one-goal difference are Noah, Drita and Shkëndija – each the first team from their respective nations of Armenia, Kosovo and North Macedonia to progress from the league/group of a senior men's European competition – the former taking an advantage to Alkmaar after impressing in Yerevan, while the latter two will look to overturn deficits on the road.

Plus

Like Fiorentina, the home teams in the three other early kick-offs are also seeking to convert on advantages earned on the road.

Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji moved joint-first in the race for top scorer following his first-leg winner while Mikael Ishak and Nardin Mulahusejnović were unable to increase their tallies despite starting in victories for Lech Poznań and Noah respectively. Who will move ahead in the return legs?

After drawing in Olomouc, Lausanne-Sport eye second-leg success at home. They are undefeated there in the Conference League this season with a record of four wins and two draws including qualifying.