UEFA Conference League round of 16 first leg highlights and round-up: Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar and Shakhtar triumph

Fiorentina came from behind to win, Troy Parrott starred for AZ Alkmaar and Isaque scored an acrobatic bicycle kick for Shakhtar as the UEFA Conference League round of 16 got under way on Thursday.

We round up the first-leg action.

Conference League highlights: Crystal Palace 0-0 AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace were left to rue an array of missed chances as they failed to make home advantage count, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return in Cyprus next week.

The visitors – still unbeaten in their European campaign – defended resolutely to keep Palace out. Goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović shone with a stellar display, denying Evann Guessand early on then topping that with an instinctive swipe to keep Tyrick Mitchell out before half-time.

The hosts were unable to break through in the second period, and even the return of Jean-Philippe Mateta was unable to inspire a breakthrough.

Conference League highlights: Fiorentina 2-1 Rákow

Cher Ndour's magnificent strike and Albert Gudmundsson's cool penalty helped the Viola secure a comeback victory in Florence.

Raków, who were unbeaten in the league phase, edged in front when Jonatan Braut Brunes collected Patryk Makuch's header before applying a neat finish. The hosts responded instantly, Ndour finding the net in eye-catching fashion with the outside of his boot.

Roberto Piccoli hit the bar with a fierce effort as the Serie A side went in search of the win and home substitute Gudmundsson duly completed the turnaround from the spot in added time following Michael Ameyaw's handball.

Conference League highlights: Sigma Olomouc 0-0 Mainz

There was nothing to choose as the teams played out a tight first-leg encounter in Czechia.

It took until 78 minutes for the game's first clear-cut opportunity, Mainz forward Nelson Weiper latching onto Paul Nebel's cross only to be denied at the near post by Sigma goalkeeper Jan Koutný.

Late on visiting goalkeeper Daniel Batz had to be alert to tip Péter Baráth's powerful drive over the bar, leaving everything to play for in the second leg in Germany next week.

Conference League highlights: Celje 0-4 AEK Athens

AEK turned in a clinical attacking display after Barnabás Varga – a winter arrival from Ferencváros – headed the Greek side into a third-minute lead in Slovenia.

It was 3-0 by the break, Aboubakary Koita side-footing the second before Mijat Gaćinović looped in.

Captain Harold Moukoudi then forced in a loose ball after Răzvan Marin's free-kick came back off the crossbar, leaving Celje with a mountain to climb in the return leg in Greece.

Conference League highlights: Rijeka 1-2 Strasbourg

The unbeaten French visitors made it six wins from seven in this season's competition following a fast start in Croatia.

Joaquin Panichelli struck inside 73 seconds, collecting a Sebastian Nanasi pass and firing in his second Conference League goal of the campaign. The Argentinian could have had more, hitting the woodwork before the break as Strasbourg sort to press home their advantage.

Substitute Martial Godo eventually doubled the lead 18 minutes from time but Ante Majstorović's swift reply kept Rijeka in the tie.

Conference League highlights: Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will take a commanding lead back to Madrid for the second leg of their round of 16 tie after Alemão's double helped them to victory in Türkiye.

The visitors went in front after 15 minutes, the Brazilian striker helping Isi Palazón's effort on into the net. The hosts equalised shortly afterwards when the competition's top scorer Marius Mouandilmadji pounced on a loose ball in the box and fired into the top corner.

However, Rayo retook the lead shortly before the break, Palazón this time setting up Alvaro Garcia. Alemão's outstanding footwork and powerful finish late in the game gave his side a two-goal advantage for next week's return.

Conference League highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Sparta Praha

Troy Parrott snatched a late winner in an all-action encounter with Sparta Praha, who are still alive in the tie thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Jakub Surovčík.

Parrott's improvised volley from close range gave the Dutch side the advantage ahead of the return in the Czech capital, after a series of second-half saves from Surovčík had kept the score at 1-1. Parrott had opened the scoring in the 29th minute, Matyáš Vojta restoring parity five minutes after the break with his first goal for Sparta Praha.

That forcws AZ to throw everything at the visitors' defence, Surovčík denying Weslley Patati, Kees Smit, Sven Mijnans and Peer Koopmeiners. Parrott would not be denied, however, popped up in the box for his second goal of the night and his ninth in this season's competition.

Conference League highlights: Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar

Isaque scored a stunning overhead kick as Shakhtar established a two-goal advantage in Poland.

Arda Turan's side broke the deadlock on 36 minutes when Kauã Elias' clever back-heel released Marlon Gomes, who raced away and poked past Bartosz Mrozek, Newertton doubling the lead just after half-time.

Mikael Ishak's instinctive close-range finish gave the hosts hope in the 70th minute, but Isaque's moment of individual brilliance five minutes from time restored Shakhtar's cushion.