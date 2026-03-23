UEFA Conference League quarter-finals: What to look out for

Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Crystal Palace and Mainz are kicking off at home as the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals get under way.

Look ahead to the opening fixtures in the last eight.

First leg fixtures

Early game (18:45 CET)

Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens

Late games (21:00 CET)

Shakhtar vs AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina

Mainz vs Strasbourg

"Reaching the quarter-finals is a milestone," beamed Rayo boss Íñigo Pérez after his side got the better of Samsunspor in the round of 16. The Madrid side have matched their previous best by making it to their second quarter-final, having also reached the last eight of the UEFA Cup in 2000/01: their only previous UEFA club competition campaign.

Back then, their progress was halted by Liga rivals Alavés. This time, they must tangle with AEK Athens, who are enjoying a fine first season under Serbian coach Marko Nikolić, fighting for the Greek title as well as reaching their first quarter-final since the 1997/98 Cup Winners' Cup. They have not won in nine previous games in Spain (D2 L7), but they do not scare easily. "We never give up," said Nikolić. "This is the message to everyone."

Conference League highlights: Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

These sides have met in a UEFA knockout round tie before, AZ eliminating the Pitmen in the 2004/05 UEFA Cup round of 16 with a 3-1 win in Ukraine and then a 2-1 success at home. Both sides have also been UEFA Cup finalists; AZ lost the 1980/81 edition to Ipswich over two legs, while Shakhtar beat Werder Bremen to take the trophy in 2008/09.

Shakhtar are hoping to reach to another final in what is their first Conference League campaign, but they will find AZ tricky customers. They have been playing beautiful, flowing football under stand-in boss Leeroy Echteld, notably a 4-0 win at Sparta Praha in the last-16 decider. "We scored four, with four different goalscorers to boot," beamed Irish forward Troy Parrott. "It was a dream night for the attackers."

Conference League highlights: Sparta Praha 0-4 AZ Alkmaar

"Our next competitive game is against Fiorentina," said Palace boss Oliver Glasner after his side won through an attritional round of 16 tie against AEK Larnaca. "Hopefully, our European journey continues." In only their second continental campaign, the South Londoners have found the going reasonably tough, but a big European name like Fiorentina is sure to pique fans and players' interest.

Fiorentina's history in the Conference League has been a bittersweet one; they have reached two finals and lost both of them, but third time could yet be the charm. Paolo Vanoli's side will hope that domestic issues do not become too much of a distraction as they seek to improve their record in England (W2 D1 L3).

Watch Ismaïla Sarr's Crystal Palace brace vs AEK Larnaca

It has long since been party time at the Carnival Club, Mainz's fifth European campaign having eclipsed any of their previous attempts, with a quarter-final.

Gary O'Neil's youthful Strasbourg side have a relatively modest journey ahead (Mainz is around 200km from their base in Alsace). They last reached a major continental quarter-final in the 1978/79 European Cup (losing out to Ajax) and are thrilled to have done so again. "It's a great source of pride for me because I come from Strasbourg," said defender Samir El Mourabet. "We want to make history with the club."