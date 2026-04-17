Conference League Performance Insights: Shakhtar's second-leg masterclass at AZ Alkmaar

The UEFA Conference League quarter-finals proved that a first-leg advantage is no guarantee of qualification yet still served up a best-practice example as Shakhtar Donetsk held their nerve in a 2-2 draw in Alkmaar.

UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov praised Shakhtar as an example of how to protect a first-leg lead after the Ukrainian side progressed serenely to the semi-finals on a night when attempted comebacks defined the action. Four teams went into Thursday's second legs defending significant advantages and three of them lost – Mainz irretrievably at Strasbourg, while Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano narrowly prevailed on aggregate. Shakhtar, however, bucked the trend thanks to a masterclass in controlling their tie from a leading position, following last week's 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in Krakow.

As it happened: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Shakhtar

Well-judged strategy

For Lunov, Shakhtar had the perfect recipe for success, starting from the strong defensive display by Arda Turan's men. The first video underlines how Shakhtar – operating a 4-4-2 mid (sometimes high) block with a narrow and compact midfield and disciplined forwards – were proactive in defending their advantage.

"They made it difficult for AZ to find any lines inside, any central progression, meaning they had to play around or over," said Lunov. "The block left AZ with only long lines to explore."

UEFA Europa Conference League Performance Insights: Shakhtar's compact mid block

Diving further into the detail illustrated in the video, Lunov emphasised the all-important back pressures achieved by Arda Turan's well-coached players, who – with their recovery speed and desire – quickly turned any Alkmaar one v ones into two v ones in Shakhtar's favour across the pitch. "These were elite level," affirmed Lunov.

The second ingredient outlined by the Technical Observer working with UEFA's game insights unit was Shakhtar's ability to seize their moments on the counterattack. "You have to take advantage of any transitions you get in these situations because your opponent needs to go forward, open up and take risks," he said.

UEFA Europa Conference League Performance Insights: Shakhtar's transitions and direct play

Lunov's analysis is supported by the above video, which shows examples of Shakhtar's attacking transitions with direct forward play and movement in behind – highlighting the contributions of Isaque, Kauã Elias and opening goalscorer Alisson Santana. "They played a lot of balls in behind," confirmed AZ defender Billy van Duijl. "We had to take risks so there was space [to exploit]."

The first clip, featuring Luca Meirelles' 83rd-minute breakaway strike shortly after AZ had made it 2-1, encapsulates "Shakhtar taking their moments", according to Lunov, "because at that point there was a feeling Alkmaar might be able to get something, but Shakhtar ended that hope from a good transition".

Long and short game

Additionally, Lunov identified a two-pronged approach that enabled the visitors to handle the pressure. "Initially, Shakhtar played long to puncture the early pressure from Alkmaar and calm things down," he said. "They played over the pressure."

Later, the Pitmen used control of the ball to subdue the hosts, achieving well over 60% possession at one stage in the first half. "You can't always play long," added Lunov. "Shakhtar balanced their approach and took chances to keep possession. If you want to protect a lead, then have the ball and your opponent has no chance."

Fourth element

Arda Turan asserted that his team "performed really well tactically", and the fourth entry on Lunov's checklist combines game management with the ability to manage the occasion. Already undefeated in eight UEFA competition away games this season, Shakhtar slowed the match down at times to frustrate Alkmaar. "They know how to play the mental game," Lunov observed.

"Like the head chef in a good restaurant, Shakhtar knew what they needed to do to make the customers happy – nothing spectacular, just controlled." UEFA Technical Observer Haakon Lunov

Coaching reflection: Context is crucial

In assessing Shakhtar's eventual progress, Lunov considered how the variables surrounding a match can shape a team's approach, for better or worse. "Context is everything and the first-leg result – with AZ suddenly conceding three late goals – really affected this game," he said. "Alkmaar were still set up to go for the comeback, but the big detail was that Shakhtar were playing with a 3-0 advantage to protect and they did well."

Shakhtar's recipe for success 1. Defend well and be compact, high and low when needed

2. Take your moments/any transitions you get

3. Play off the pressure and use the ball

4. Play the mental game

During a well-travelled career spanning his native Norway, the UK, the Faroe Islands and UAE, Haakon Lunov has worked as a first-team assistant as well as an analyst with several top-flight clubs. In addition, he has served as head of academy in the Norwegian top tier.