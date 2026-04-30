Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Strasbourg: Set-piece stunner hands Spanish side advantage in Conference League semi-final

Rayo Vallecano shrugged off a sluggish first half with a moment of set-piece magic to keep their dream of Conference League glory on track.

Key moments 14' Chilwell fires over from edge of box after Enciso setup

22' Palazón picks out Alemão who heads wide

35' Chavarría shoots wide from distance

45' Emegha volleys over after latching onto long ball

54' Alemão heads in Palazón corner for opener

63' Lejeune denied by full-stretch Penders

78' Strasbourg chance cleared off Omobamidele’s boot

87' Lejeune header saved again

Match in brief: Rayo Vallecano with advantage after dominant second half

Featuring in a European semi-final for the first time in their history, the Spanish side failed to register a single save from Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders in a first half full of attacking intent but lacking in finishing quality.

As it happened: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Strasbourg

The home side found their cutting edge soon after the restart, first when Isi Palazón forced a save from Penders with a ferocious effort from distance and, minutes later, broke the deadlock. Once again, it was the Rayo captain who played a decisive role.

Palazón’s outswinging corner to the near post found Alemão, who escaped his marker and guided a looping header into the far corner, leaving a diving Penders clutching at air.

Alemão broke the deadlock with a well-placed header from a corner. Getty Images

For the next 20 minutes, Strasbourg were forced to weather the storm, with wave after wave of Rayo attacks — and several good chances — falling to Íñigo Pérez’s side, who were unable to convert.

They were almost made to rue those missed opportunities, as the visitors carved out their best chance of the second half in the 78th minute. Emmanuel Emegha profited from a clever free-kick routine, heading the ball into the path of Andrew Omobamidele, who took a touch before seeing his effort cleared off the striker’s boot as he prepared to shoot.

Florian Lejeune had a golden chance to double Rayo’s lead moments later. Another inch-perfect Palazón corner found the tall defender unmarked in the middle of the area, but his header was directed straight at Penders.

With Strasbourg no strangers to coming from behind — they overturned a two-goal deficit in the quarter-final second leg against Mainz to book their place in the last four — Rayo will travel to France next week holding a slender one-goal advantage, looking to secure a place in the final and the biggest night in the club’s history.

Gonzalo Aguado, match reporter

It was a historic night in the Vallecas district, and Rayo Vallecano will travel to Alsace with a one-goal lead for the return leg of the semi-final. After an even, goalless first half, the home side dominated the second half and secured the win thanks to a goal from Alemão following a corner taken by Isi Palazón. However, the French side previously came from 2–0 down in the quarter-final second leg against Mainz, so we can expect a thrilling match next week.

Reaction

Iñigo Pérez, Rayo Vallecano head coach, speaking to Movistar+: "When you have a match like this, where we deserved to score a few more goals, you're left feeling a bit disappointed, but we have to give credit for what we've achieved. In the second half, we played with more freedom. I'm happy – a win and a clean sheet. Now we must enjoy it, and we'll talk about the second leg later."

Strasbourg head coach Gary O'Neil. Anadolu via Getty Images

Gary O’Neil, Strasbourg head coach, speaking to Movistar+: "The players gave it their all. We had no substitutes on the bench for either the attack or the defence. It's a bit disappointing because we played well in the first half. It's an achievement to have done what we've done here with such a young squad. They've shown courage and bravery."

Key stat

Rayo Vallecano have now won 11 of their last 13 UEFA competition home matches (D1 L1).

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Palazón (Camello 88), Valentin, Lopez (Gumbau 90+4); Akhomach, Alemão (Diaz 64), De Frutos (Espino 88)

Strasbourg: Penders; Høgsberg, Omobamidele, Chilwell; Ouattara, Doukoure, El Mourabet (Oyedele 90+5), Moreira; Enciso; Emegha (Nanasi 83), Godo (Amo-Ameyaw 68)