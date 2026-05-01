Conference League Performance Insights: Strasbourg's stance, Rayo Vallecano's way through

Much has been made of the challenge of playing at the Estadio de Vallecas, and for Gary O'Neil the reality matched the hype as his Strasbourg side suffered a narrow defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their UEFA Conference League semi-final first leg.

However, this tie remains wide open after Strasbourg limited the home team to a solitary set-piece goal, and the following analysis from UEFA's game insights unit explains why the contest simmered rather than steamed during an even first half in Madrid, and how Rayo were able to raise the pressure after the restart.

As it happened: Rayo 1-0 Strasbourg

'We played through them a lot'

A first European semi-final marked the biggest night in Rayo's history, yet the hosts' performance in the opening period did not mirror the intensity of the occasion. This was because Strasbourg were able to break through the press and progress play by consistently finding the +1 in build-up to then find the space between the lines.

With Rayo's central midfielders pushing high on to the two defensive midfielders of Strasbourg – and a third midfielder man-marking the visitors' No10 Julio Enciso – Strasbourg worked opportunities to catch them out. "We played through them a lot," said coach O’Neil. "Nobody plays through them like this here."

Conference League analysis: Strasbourg build up to play through

How they did so is the subject of the first video above and caught the eye of UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos, who said: "Strasbourg looked to build up from the back or to progress the ball through frequent positional rotations."

The successful rotations typically involved the right-sided Diego Moreira and playmaker Enciso, while the two defensive midfielders also dropped deep or drifted wide, all with the intention of creating 1v1s for the likes of left-winger Martial Godo and supporting full-back Ben Chilwell. The second clip in the video shows the French side developing play in order to move over to the left flank where Godo tees up Moreira for a shot.

Conference League analysis: Rayo Vallecano's intense second half

In the words of O'Neil's opposite number Iñigo Pérez, the second half witnessed "the Rayo that we know and love" as the anticipated cavalry charge finally arrived. There followed a 25-minute burst of energy – "the fighting spirit that's in [Rayo's] DNA" according to Pérez – as exemplified by the second video as Rayo produced greater intensity in higher areas to prevent Strasbourg finding the +1 in build-up, forcing errors and leading to more ball recoveries as well as set-piece opportunities.

"Rayo increased the aggressiveness of their pressing," noted Papadopoulos. "They managed to raise the tempo out of possession, applying more pressure on the ball while maintaining compactness and balance."

"Rayo Vallecano increased the intensity and aggressiveness of their pressing without compromising their defensive structure or taking unnecessary risks." UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos

The Spanish team played with more freedom and assurance, yet for all the gains made in terms of possession stats, forward passes and shots on target, their main source of chance creation was set pieces.

Thus, the third video highlights how Rayo's three key opportunities came from corners, starting with Alemão's decisive header from a well-rehearsed routine ("we had practised the move,” he told Movistar+) and continuing with two Florian Lejeune efforts saved by Mike Penders.

Conference League analysis: Rayo Vallecano's set-piece threat

For Papadopoulos, Rayo had the players to profit from these situations: "One of the keys to attacking set pieces, especially corners, is the quality of the delivery. Isi Palazón and Unai López are excellent set-piece takers, delivering dangerous balls into the box. In addition, Rayo have a strong aerial and physical presence which makes them very difficult to defend in crowded penalty areas."

Coaching focus: The outswinging corner

For UEFA Technical Observer Dimitris Papadopoulos, the winning goal emphasised the threat a team can achieve from outswinging corners. He explained: "They limit the goalkeeper's ability to come out and intervene freely, which reduces defensive control of the box and increases the attacking side's chances of winning duels and second balls.

"Palazón delivered an outswinging cross with six players positioned inside the box. These players organised themselves in pairs, covering all three key zones: the near post, the far post, and the central area. From that outswinging corner, Alemão found space at the near post and scored the match-winning header."

Former Greek international striker and EURO 2004 winner Papadopoulos had a long and successful career with clubs in Greece, England, Italy, Spain and Croatia. Since hanging up his boots, he has worked as a technical director – a position he currently fills for the Hellenic Football Federation, and previously for Cyprus – and an assistant manager among other roles.