Crystal Palace vs Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Shakhtar Donetsk are set to travel to Crystal Palace for the second leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 7 May (21:00 CET)﻿﻿﻿

Where: Selhurst Park, London

What: Conference League semi-final second leg

Next: Final, Leipzig, Wednesday 27 May (21:00 CET)﻿

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What you need to know?

It was a resolute rearguard action that scooped Crystal Palace a two-goal first-leg advantage, Oliver Glasner's side merciless when it came to converting chances, and resilient in the face of Shakhtar's control of possession. A final place looks to be within their grasp, but while they overcame Fiorentina 3-0 at Selhurst Park in the last round, Palace have not been rock solid at home in Conference League home games (W3 D2 L1), though they are unbeaten in their last seven home fixtures in all competitions (W4 D3).

Shakhtar have yet to win in ten games in England (D2 L8), but upbeat coach Arda Turan will be telling his side there has to be a first time. The Pitmen have not lost in five away games during this Conference League campaign (W4 D1), scoring two or more goals each time. Resisting the competition's 23-goal top scorers in front of their own fans in south London is a huge challenge, but having come this far, the Ukrainian league leaders will be determined to give their hosts a run for their money.

Semi-final highlights: Shakhtar 1-3 Crystal Palace

Possible line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Ocheretko; Alisson Santana, Pedrinho, Marlon Gomes, Newertton; Kauã Elias

Form guide

Crystal Palace

Form: LWLDLW (most recent game first)

Latest: Bournemouth 3-0 Palace, 03/05, English Premier League

Shakhtar Donetsk

Form: WLWWWD (most recent game first)

Latest: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Shakhtar, 03/05, Ukrainian Premier League

Views from the camps

Oliver Glasner: "[The first-leg win is] just the first step. I believe we have to perform even better at home to go to the final."

Jørgen Strand Larsen, Palace forward: "We know the structure of their manager and team. We are not going to over-celebrate [the first-leg win]. We are really happy with this and hopefully we are going to smash it next Thursday and go through."

Arda Turan, Shakhtar coach: "There is no word for giving up in my dictionary – we will do our best in the second leg and let's see what happens."

Oleh Ocheretko, Shakhtar midfielder: "We played well [in the first leg]. We had practiced set-pieces before the game and we watched how they defended and what their weak spots were. This isn't the end."

Marlon Gomes, Shakhtar midfielder: "We won't give up. We must improve some details and we must pour hope into our hearts. If we manage to do so, we will have chances. It is not finished yet."

Crystal Palace reaction: Dean Henderson on first-leg win against Shakhtar

Reporter's view

Jonny Coffey, match reporter

Crystal Palace have a commanding lead as they return to Selhurst Park but will not take anything for granted after Shakhtar showed their quality in Krakow. "I believe we have to perform even better at home to go to Leipzig to the final," said coach Oliver Glasner while Dean Henderson and Adam Wharton also underlined the abilities of their opponent post-match. Shakhtar had 69% of the first-leg possession and will likely dominate the ball again, but that may play into Palace hands if they can reproduce a clinical counterattacking display.