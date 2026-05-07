Strasbourg 0-1 Rayo Vallecano (agg: 0-2) highlights: Rayo Vallecano book Conference League final spot in famous night

Rayo Vallecano secured their most famous European night with a dominant display in Strasbourg, booking their ticket to Leipzig and a first UEFA final in their 102-year history.

Key moments 8' Penders saves Alemão header from clipped cross

10' De Frutos fires over

28' Penders saves López's effort from distance

42' Alemão sweeps home rebound after Lejeune denied

48' Godo cross finds Moreira, who heads wide

51' De Frutos squares for Palazón, but Penders palms over

68' Penders' double save keeps Strasbourg hopes alive

73' Barco shot blocked by Chavarría

90+4' Batalla saves Enciso penalty, Doukouré follow-up

Match in brief: Rayo Vallecano dominate in France

Taking a one-goal lead from the first leg in Madrid last week, the Spanish outfit were on the front foot from the outset in France and came close to opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

As it happened: Strasbourg 0-1 Rayo Vallecano

Alemão, whose header made the difference in the first leg, got on the end of a clipped cross but was denied by Mike Penders, who dived to his left at full stretch.

Penders was called upon a handful of times in the first half, with Rayo moving the ball at pace and with precision, while their high press negated Strasbourg’s desire to play out from the back.

Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders was called into action a handful of times in the first half. AFP via Getty Images

It twice almost led to goals early in the first half, first when Guéla Doué was dispossessed close to goal in the 10th minute, only for Jorge de Frutos to blaze over, and again 18 minutes later when Unai López’s effort from distance was saved by Penders.

For all their first-half dominance, Rayo had to wait until stoppage time to finally find the net, with Alemão striking from a Penders parry.

Alemão swept home a parry from Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders to give Rayo Vallecano the lead. Getty Images

Missing their talismanic striker Emmanuel Emegha through injury, Strasbourg were limited to only one attempt on goal in the first 45 minutes, compared to 15 for Rayo. The home side started brightly in the second half but could not capitalise.

Their first sight of goal came in the 60th minute, when Julio Enciso’s cross dropped to Samir El Mourabet, who could not keep his effort on target.

Enciso was involved again 13 minutes later, slipping a brilliant ball into the box for Valentin Barco, but Pep Chavarría’s challenge was timed to perfection, and the shot was deflected behind.

A last-ditch challenge denied Valentin Barco a goal. UEFA via Getty Images

The visitors came close to putting the result to bed when, first, Alfonso Espino and moments later Sergio Camello were denied by Penders, and they survived a huge scare in the 94th minute when the ball struck captain Oscar Valentín’s arm in the area, seeing Enciso stepping up to take the penalty.

Augusto Batalla saved a Julio Enciso penalty late in stoppage time. Getty Images

The Paraguayan international went to the right of Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, who guessed correctly to push it into the path of Ismaël Doukouré, before getting up in a flash to pull off a double save of his own, ensuring Rayo remain the last Spanish team standing in European competition this season, and take a major step closer to Conference League glory.

Phil Robertson, match reporter

A magnificent team performance from Rayo Vallecano! The Spaniards have beaten Strasbourg in their own stadium to reach the first European final in their history. Alemão repeated his goal-scoring exploits from the first leg and Rayo could have won by more than one goal on the night. It is tough on Strasbourg, but they were not able to get going tonight.

Reaction

Florian Lejeune, Rayo Vallecano defender, speaking to Canal Plus: "Rayo is a special club. You can see how happy all the players are. We are a bit like a big family who all play football together. We just go out and enjoy ourselves, and getting to this final is richly deserved."

Íñigo Pérez, Rayo Vallecano coach, on reaching the final: "Memories are important to me, and I hope that many years from now Rayo fans will be able to look back on this final we are going to play in Germany and see it as one of their happiest memories."

Gary O'Neil, Strasbourg coach: "Tonight looked like one game too far for us, and I thought we looked a bit flat in terms of energy. The lads have played an awful lot of matches, and it showed today. In the first half, we were not at the level, and it ended up costing us in the end. The better team won."

Key stats

• The defeat was only Strasbourg's second in 35 UEFA competition home matches.﻿

• Rayo Vallecano have reached their first European final in only their second season of UEFA competition. Their previous participation came in the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, where they were beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Alavés in the last eight.

Line-ups

Strasbourg: Penders; Doué, Omobamidele, Chilwell (Nanasi 46); Moreira, El Mourabet (Amo-Ameyaw 67), Doukoure, Ouattara; Barco; Enciso, Godo.

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Pep Chavarria; Isi Palazón (Diaz 78), Oscar Valentin, López (Gumbau 84); Alfonso Espino (Garcia 84), Alemão (Camello 65), De Frutos (Balliu 78).