Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (agg: 5-2) highlights: Ismaïla Sarr secures Conference League final berth for Eagles

Ismaïla Sarr netted for the fifth Conference League match running to ensure Crystal Palace clinched a spot in their first European final as the Eagles overcame Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of the semi-final.

Key moments 25' Muñoz cross deflects in off Pedro Henrique

34' Eguinaldo levels on the night in style

45' Mateta hits upright with acrobatic attempt

52' Sarr guides Mitchell delivery in via post

Match in brief: Crystal Palace make history

Shakhtar, needing to overturn the 3-1 first-leg deficit, began brightly but the Eagles showed their ability to attack with pace and purpose when Adam Wharton's ingenuity enabled him to ease away from an opponent before hitting an awkward shot towards Dmytro Riznyk's left-hand post. The visiting keeper did well to push the effort away from danger, but Daniel Muñoz was quickest to the rebound and his cross was deflected past Riznyk by the unfortunate Pedro Henrique.

Pedro Henrique deflects a Daniel Muñoz cross past goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk Getty Images

The Ukrainian Premier League leaders were level on the night soon after that setback, responding with an expert Eguinaldo finish from just inside the box, the Shakhtar No7 controlling a pass with his back to goal on his right foot then effortlessly picking out the top corner with his left on the turn.

As it happened: Palace 2-1 Shakhtar

Palace almost responded in similar fashion with half-time approach, but Jean-Philippe Mateta's acrobatic scissor-kick volley thumped the upright.

Oliver Glasner's men put the tie out of Shakhtar's reach seven minutes into the second period when Ismaïla Sarr darted between two defenders to reach Tyrick Mitchell's low delivery, guiding the ball into the net with a deft touch via the woodwork.

The Pitmen stuck to their task, crafting a couple of shots to test Dean Henderson, but the Eagles largely kept them at bay for the remainder of the contest to have the Selhurst Park faithful looking forward to the 27 May showpiece.

Jonny Coffey, match reporter

There have been ups and downs in Crystal Palace's maiden Conference League campaign but they gritted their way through before truly hitting their stride in the quarter-finals against Fiorentina. They've played with a similar gusto across this last-four tie, showing clinical quality to beat out a Shakhtar side full of determination and skill. Ismaïla Sarr's finish eased any second-half nerves and the Eagles defended formidably thereafter.

Reaction

Oliver Glasner, Palace manager, speaking to TNT Sports: "It was really exciting. Everyone could see how good Shakhtar are, so huge credit to my players. They stuck to the plan and worked so hard. This is why you want to become a football player as a little boy, this is the reward you get. We are in our next final together. It is amazing what this group of players are doing for Crystal Palace."

Tyrick Mitchell, Crystal Palace wing-back, speaking to UEFA: "It's amazing. It's a great feeling and I couldn't write it any better. I'm glad that I'm here with everyone – with the fans, my team-mates – and that we were able to achieve another final."

Dean Henderson, Crystal Palace goalkeeper, speaking to TNT Sports: "When you come in from a game like that last season [winning the FA Cup final], it gives you confidence and makes you hungry for the next thing. We've got an ambitious group of players as well, don't forget that."

Arda Turan, Shakhtar coach, asked about the happiest moment of the Conference League campaign: "The happiest moment for me is now as this is highest level the team got to. I’m sad but I'll take lessons from it. To give people hope and to answer this question is a privilege."

Key stats

Crystal Palace have become the third English club to reach the UEFA Conference League final, after West Ham (2022/23) and Chelsea (2024/25), who both lifted the trophy.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last six UEFA home matches (W4 D2).

Ismaïla Sarr has scored in Crystal Palace’s last five UEFA Conference League matches, netting six goals in that run.

Palace forward Sarr is now the top scorer in the competition proper this season with nine goals, overtaking Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznań) and Marius Mouandilmadji (Samsunspor).





Line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz (Clyne 89), Wharton (Hughes 89), Kamada (Lerma 88), Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta (Strand Larsen 66), Pino (Johnson 78)

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk; Tobías (Ghram 28), Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Ocheretko (Newertton 56); Alisson Santana (Isaque 46), Pedrinho (Lucas Ferreira 75), Marlon Gomes, Eguinaldo; Kauã Elias