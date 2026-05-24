Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Conference League final preview: Where to watch, possible line-ups, form guide, analysis and coaches' views

Crystal Palace meet Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Conference League final at Leipzig Stadium on Wednesday 27 May.

UEFA.com previews the action as the two clubs battle for European football's newest trophy.

Match at a glance When: Wednesday 27 May (21:00 CET)﻿

Where: Leipzig Stadium﻿, Leipzig﻿

What: UEFA Conference League final

Who: Fellow first-time European finalists Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

It is London against Madrid as these sides prepare for their first major European final (and, for Rayo, their first major showpiece in any senior competition). Both are enjoying only their second European campaigns, and neither has a huge amount of experience at this level, but the competition's top-scoring teams this season have managed to make it a long way regardless.

The club from London's southern suburbs have made a major step up under Oliver Glasner, who led Crystal Palace to their first FA Cup title in 2024/25 and now their first continental final (which will be his last game in charge before he leaves). The Austrian has previous when it comes to European showpieces: his Frankfurt side beat Rangers in the 2022 UEFA Europa League decider.

The Eagles also have the competition's nine-goal top scorer in Ismaïla Sarr, but anyone expecting a comfortable game in Leipzig has not tangled with Rayo yet. The club from the working-class Vallecas neighbourhood have an indomitable spirit, as well as a team to match in Europe this season under coach Iñigo Pérez.

The former Athletic Club midfielder has created a side which has goals in every line. Alemão has struck four since the start of the league phase, while Álvaro Garcia and Isi Palazón have hit three apiece. Like Palace, this will be their first game in Germany, and they will be eager to make it one they never forget.

Crystal Palace's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

Read more

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Defenders Maxence Lacroix and Chadi Riad both featured in Palace's final league game against Arsenal after coming off during the previous match against Brentford. Meanwhile, fellow defender Chris Richards is judged "50-50" after tearing two ligaments in his ankle, and Oliver Glasner is hoping for good news on Adam Wharton after the midfielder left the pitch against Arsenal with an ankle injury. "Hopefully it's not too bad and he's available for Wednesday," said the Palace boss.

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarría; Óscar Valentín, López, Isi Palazón, García, De Frutos; Alemão

The main concern for the Madrid side is Ilias Akhomach, who picked up an injury in the warm-up ahead of the semi-final second leg against Strasbourg. The positive news for Iñigo Pérez is the return of Álvaro García, Rayo's second-highest Conference League scorer.

Form guide

Crystal Palace

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDLDWL

Latest: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal, 24/05, English Premier League

Where they finished: 15th in Premier League

Rayo Vallecano

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWDDWW

Latest: Alavés 1-2 Rayo Vallecano, 23/05, Spanish Liga﻿

Where they finished: 8th in La Liga

Rayo Vallecano's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

Reporters' views

Charlotte Richardson, Crystal Palace reporter: Oliver Glasner's final fixture as Palace boss is another historic one: their first European final. Having won the FA Cup and Community Shield in the last year, Palace have some experience of big showdowns, and have travelled to Norway, Poland (twice), France, the Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Italy this season already. Now, it all comes down to one last push in Germany. Football is about dreaming, and Palace are one game away from achieving something gigantic.

Gonzalo Aguado, Rayo Vallecano reporter: In only their second season in Europe, Rayo have reached a historic final, and the Madrid side's coach Iñigo Pérez is keen to continue creating unforgettable moments for the team's loyal supporters. It will be a night to remember, whatever the outcome, but Palace will be aware that Rayo are a team with a very clear style, and they will approach the match with the same qualities that have brought them this far: bravery and audacity.

Crystal Palace reaction: Tyrick Mitchell on sealing Conference League final spot

Views from the camps

Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace coach: "[Winning this final] would be a perfect ending. When you watch a movie, when you read a book, you always hope that there is a happy ending. To end this more than two-year journey with another trophy, with the first European trophy in Crystal Palace's history, that would be incredible."

Iñigo Pérez, Rayo Vallecano coach: "[The players are] not thinking about if there are more than 30,000 people, if they score a goal, if the game is tied; rather, they are focused on doing the things that demonstrate the essence of the group, of our football... a personality of bravery with the ball, which I think is what sustained all the other great things that the team has."