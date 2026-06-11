Read the official 2025/26 technical reports

Part one of the technical reports on each of Europe's four major club competitions is now available, with the full UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League reports to be published prior to the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

The first instalments feature profiles of each competition's Player of the Season and Revelation of the Season, along with sections on the Team of the Season and the Goals of the Season. However, in each case, the focus is on the key tactical features highlighted by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Part one of the Champions League technical report highlights Arsenal's defensive organisation and compactness in central areas during the Budapest final against Paris, whose movements and positional rotations for the equaliser are then analysed.

Paris Saint-Germain lift the UEFA Champions League trophy Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observers for the Women's Champions League final analysed how Barcelona's tactical flexibility and individual brilliance overcome OL Lyonnes' aggressive start to the Oslo decider.

Part one of the Europa League report focuses on Unai Emery's agile tactics and game-changing set plays in Aston Villa's convincing final success against Freiburg in Istanbul while the UEFA Technical Observer Group for the Conference League final in Leipzig break down Crystal Palace's quality in central midfield and the strong defensive foundations that enabled them to see off Rayo Vallecano.

Read UEFA technical reports

The UEFA Technical Observers are experienced coaches and former players who work with the UEFA performance analysis unit to produce reports on every UEFA national team and club competition. Technical reports from previous seasons are available at https://www.uefatechnicalreports.com/.

Barcelona enjoy winning the UEFA Women's Champions League Getty Images

Who were the 2025/26 UEFA Technical Observers for the club competitions?

UEFA Champions League

David Adams (WAL), Wayne Allison (ENG), Davide Ancelotti (ITA), Aljoša Asanović (CRO), Rafa Benítez (ESP), Packie Bonner (IRL), Michael Carrick (ENG), Frank de Boer (NED), Sean Dyche (ENG), Rui Faria (POR), Dušan Fitzel (CZE), Steffen Freund (GER), Ryan Giggs (WAL), Avram Grant (ISR), Roy Hodgson (ENG), Steve Holland (ENG), David James (ENG), Aitor Karanka (ESP), Stefan Kuntz (GER), Ioan Lupescu (ROU), Claude Makélélé (FRA), Roberto Martínez (ESP), Gaizka Mendieta (ESP), Michael O'Neill (NIR), Mixu Paatelainen (FIN), Ange Postecoglou (AUS), Willi Ruttensteiner (AUT), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (NOR), Sir Gareth Southgate (ENG), Erik ten Hag (NED), Fatih Terim (TUR), Edin Terzić (GER), Vasilis Tsiartas (GRE), Mark van Bommel (NED)

UEFA Women's Champions League

Britta Carlson (GER), Lluís Cortés (ESP), Corinne Diacre (FRA), Irene Fuhrmann (AUT), Gemma Grainger (ENG), Nora Häuptle (SUI), Jayne Ludlow (WAL), Jarmo Matikainen (FIN), Joe Montemurro (AUS), Tanya Oxtoby (AUS), Anna Signeul (SWE), Martin Sjögren (SWE), Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (GER)

UEFA Europa League

David Adams (WAL), Wayne Allison (ENG), Aljoša Asanović (CRO), Justin Cochrane (ENG), Håkan Ericson (SWE), Rui Faria (POR), Steve Holland (ENG), Jan Pedder Jalland (NOR), David James (ENG), Pål Arne Johansen (NOR), Mixu Paatelainen (FIN), Willi Ruttensteiner (AUT), Leif Gunnar Smerud (NOR), Vasilis Tsiartas (GRE), Zlatko Zahovič (SVN)

UEFA Conference League

David Adams (WAL), Packie Bonner (IRL), Constantinos Charalambides (CYP), Justin Cochrane (ENG), Savvas Constantinou (CYP), Dušan Fitzel (CZE), Jan Peder Jalland (NOR), David James (ENG), Hans Leitert (AUT), Haakon Lunov (NOR), Marians Pahars (LVA), Dimitris Papadopoulos (GRE), Leif Gunnar Smerud (NOR), Štefan Tarkovič (SVK), Vasilis Tsiartas (GRE)