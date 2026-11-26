Niklas Castro hit a 51st-minute penalty in Brann's 4-1 home loss to Aarhus to move to the top of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League goal standings with four strikes.

Top scorers in the 2026/27 Conference League 4 Niklas Castro (Brann) 3 Albian Ajeti (Lugano)

3 Tolu Arokodare (Ajax)

3 Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos)

3 Djú Franculino (Trabzonspor)

3 Noah Holm (Brann)

Having struck twice in a 2-1 win against Lincoln Red Imps on Matchday 1, Castro was on target again in Brann's 4-1 win at Kauno Žalgiris (the game in which his team-mate Noah Holm scored the only hat-trick of this season's league phase so far).

Lugano's Albian Ajeti, Ajax's Tolu Arokodare, Panathinaikos' Cyriel Dessers, Trabzonspor's Djú Franculino and Castro's club-mate Holm were unable to add to their three-goal tallies on Matchday 4.

On Matchday 2, Dessers moved level with Lech Poznań's Mikael Ishak as the Conference League's all-time top scorer with a double against Kairat Almaty.

Watch Cyriel Dessers' three goals

Most assists in the 2026/27 Conference League

With two goals and three assists, Brighton's Ibrahim Osman has had a hand in five goals in this season's competition (level with Lugano's Albian Ajeti, who has scored three and assisted two). Former Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi has set up three of CSKA Sofia's five goals so far.

3﻿ Ibrahim Osman (Brighton)

3 Stefano Sensi (CSKA Sofia)

2 Albian Ajeti (Lugano)

2 Alexandru Cicâldău (Universitatea Craiova)

2 Daniel Dos Santos (Lugano)

2 Oscar Gloukh (Ajax)

2 Luka Juričić (Borac)

2 Carlos Mora (Universitatea Craiova)

2 Abdellah Ouazane (Ajax)

2 Mohamed Salah (Trabzonspor)

2 Jiří Sláma (Jablonec)

2 Andrews Tetteh (Panathinaikos)

2 Pau Víctor (Braga)

2 Daouda Weidmann (Twente)

Hat-tricks in the 2026/27 Conference League

Noah Holm (Kauno Žalgiris 1-4 Brann, 22/10/2026)

Watch Noah Holm's hat-trick

Conference League top scorers by season

2025/26 Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace) – 9

2024/25 Afimico Pululu (Jagiellonia) – 8

2023/24 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos) – 11

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10